The Northfield girls hockey team added back-to-back wins Wednesday and Thursday that couldn't have been any more different in terms of drama, but were equally important.
Wednesday, the Raiders traveled to Dodge County to pick up a 2-1 victory that will help mightily when seeds for the Section 1AA tournament are handed out Sunday. Then, Thursday, Northfield demolished Mankato West 13-0 at the Northfield Ice Arena.
The win against the Scarlets provided four crucial points in the Big 9 Conference to the Raiders, who now sit two points behind first-place Owatonna, which beat Rochester Mayo 3-0 on Thursday night. Northfield travels to Owatonna on Saturday night with a chance to claim a share of the Big 9 title with a victory.
Northfield 2, Dodge County 1
Ayla Puppe's unassisted goal with 4 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in regulation proved to be the difference Wednesday night at Dodge County Ice Arena.
The Wildcats scored the first goal only 2:08 into the first period, before Garlie tied the game 1-1 off an assist from Puppe with 6:27 left in the opening frame.
After a goalless second period, Puppe's goal was the only score of the final frame.
Dodge County finished with a 28-24 edge in shots, but Maggie Malecha made 27 saves in net for the Raiders.
The path toward the No. 2 seed in Section 1AA now seems clear for Northfield, If the Raiders win Saturday in Owatonna — or possibly just tie — it's difficult to imagine a scenario in which any other team beside projected top seed Lakeville South is given a higher seed.
Northfield 13, Mankato West 0
If goal differential were a tiebreaker in the conference standings, the Northfield might have had incentive to break a state record for most goals in a game.
Instead, the Raiders settled for a 13-goal victory Thursday afternoon.
Northfield led 3-0 after the first period, 8-0 at the end of the second period and added five more goals in the final 17 minutes with running time.
Ayla Puppe and Emerson Garlie both notched hat tricks for the Raiders, while Cambria Monson scored twice, Eloise DeBus notched her first two varsity goals, and all of Megan Snyder. Olivia Rasmussen and Rita Langford tallied one goal.