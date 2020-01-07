First year Ashton Altmann scored his first collegiate goal and added an assist to spark the St. Olaf College men's hockey team to a 3-1 non-conference victory over Hamline University on Saturday evening at TRIA Rink.
After conceding a goal inside the first two minutes, St. Olaf (2-11-0) held Hamline (2-9-3) scoreless the rest of the way to defeat the Pipers for the second time this season. Altmann's first-career goal late in the second period was the game-winner, as seniors Roshen Jaswal and Paul Stehr also contributed goals for the Oles.
Sophomore Cooper Lukenda recorded 28 saves to earn his first victory as an Ole. St. Olaf outshot Hamline by a 42-29 margin, with the 42 shots marking a season-high total for the Oles.
Just 1:15 into the game, Brandon Bissett gave the Pipers an early lead, scoring from in front of the net after Lukenda made a save to deny Brandon Sheehan. Four minutes later, St. Olaf evened the score at 1-1 when Jaswal fired a shot through traffic on the power play for his third goal of the season off an assist from sophomore Tyler Bump.
With the game still tied at 1-1, Hamline earned a penalty shot at 12:04 of the second period on an interference call, but Lukenda got a piece of Zak Lambrecht's shot to send it to the glass and keep the game tied.
Altmann provided the game-winning goal at 18:02 of the second period, scoring on the backhand after collecting a lengthy stretch pass from sophomore Tyler Uravage.
Early in the third period, Lukenda thwarted Brady Crabtree on a 2-on-1 rush just before a Hamline minor penalty sent St. Olaf to the power play. The Oles cashed in on the man advantage for the second time in the game, as Stehr picked out the top-right corner from the right circle at 6:46 after being set up by Altmann and fellow first year Filip Dusek.
Lukenda preserved the two-goal lead five and a half minutes later, making a save in a 1-on-1 with Brandon Sheehan. The Oles killed off a minor penalty inside the final five minutes before the Pipers pulled their goalie for the final 1:20.
Evan Robert made 39 saves in the loss for the Pipers.
St. Olaf is back in action on Friday when Gustavus pays a visit to St. Olaf Ice Arena for a 7 p.m. MIAC matchup.
Women's team ties at Trine
For the second day in a row, a late goal by junior Mary Kate Eiden helped the St. Olaf College women's hockey team to a tie against Trine University, as Eiden's goal at 18:33 of the third forced a 2-2 tie on Saturday at Thunder Ice Arena.
After a scoreless first two periods, St. Olaf (0-11-2) and Trine (3-4-3) each scored twice in the third period. The Thunder twice held a one-goal lead in the third, but the Oles fought back to tie it both times on goals by junior Carolyn Carpenter and Eiden.
Sophomore Grace Boswell-Healey made a career-high 51 saves for St. Olaf to complete a weekend that saw her save 90 of the 93 shots she faced. Trine held a 53-35 advantage in shots in the game, with Emily Nettesheim making 33 saves between the pipes for the Thunder.
With the game scoreless after two periods, Jade Pandres broke the deadlock for Trine at 6:25 of the third, firing the puck inside the left post from the middle of the right circle. Two and a half minutes later, however, the Oles responded as Carpenter drove to the net and scored on the backhand for her second goal of the season, with sophomore Maddie Anderson earning an assist on the goal.
The Thunder reclaimed the lead just 1:29 later on a goal by Makena Thompson and held the 2-1 advantage until Eiden's tying goal with 1:27 remaining. Eiden's goal was set up by senior Johanna Glaaser and sophomore Annika Patterson, who connected to set up Eiden in front of the net for her team-leading third goal of the season.
Both teams managed two shots on goal in overtime but neither was able to find a winning goal. Patterson had St. Olaf's best chance of the extra session but saw her shot saved on a 2-on-1 break with a minute and a half remaining. Inside the final minute of the overtime, Glaaser nearly found Patterson breaking towards the net out of a timeout, but the puck was just out of her reach.
The Oles return to Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) play with a series opener against nationally-ranked Gustavus on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. in St. Peter.