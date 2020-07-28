The Northfield Knights enter the final week of the regular season with the possibility to finish as high as first in Section 1B — and earn the top seed in the playoffs — or finish as low as sixth and be forced to participate in the play-in round of the seven-team section playoffs.
Northfield sits in the unique position of entering the final three calendar days of the regular season fully controlling its destiny, but that comes at a cost of a taxing stretch with three games in three days from Wednesday through Friday.
First, the Knights will battle the New Market Muskies (3-8) at home Wednesday night, then host the Hampton Cardinals (3-7) on Thursday night before traveling to play the Miesville Mudhens (8-2) on Friday night.
A win in any of the three games saves Northfield from the possibility of playing in the play-in round, as does Hampton not winning both of its remaining games (it's also scheduled to play at Rochester on Wednesday night).
The Knights are also left with a dilemma in terms of how they will deploy their pitching staff.
Manager Troy Deden says he will likely turn to Jake Mathison in Wednesday night's game against New Market. A win in that game means Northfield can finish no lower than fifth in the section and keeps hope alive for the top seed.
So far this season, Mathison leads the Knights in terms of innings pitched with 30 and sports a 5.40 ERA in six games. In his last two starts, the right-hander has tossed 15 innings while allowing only three runs, striking out 10 and walking three.
After that, Deden said he will use some combination of Eli Patrikus and Jon Ludwig in the final two games, but how those two are sequenced and who else is backing them up is still an open question.
Patrikus has logged 28 innings and features a 2.89 ERA. In his last two starts against Dundas and New Market, he's thrown 12 innings while surrendering only one earned run. Ludwig, meanwhile, has been used exclusively out of the bullpen.
In 9 2/3 innings, the recent Minnesota State, Mankato, graduate has allowed only two runs for an ERA of 1.86 while striking out eight and walking none.
Other potential arms that can be used are Cameron Gray (9 1/3 innings, 1.93 ERA), Hunter Barber (8 innings, 5.62 ERA), Jonah Smithson (5 innings, 9.00 ERA), Luke Johnson (4 innings, 0.00 ERA) and Hunter Conrad (4 innings, 9.00 ERA).
If Miesville wins in either Wednesday's game against Elko or Friday's game against Northfield, it clinches the section's top seed. In the scenario where Elko loses to Miesville and then beats Rochester on Friday night, if Northfield wins all three of its remaining games a tie for second place is created (see tie breakers in standings).
Dundas, meanwhile, can only watch its fate be determined as it finished its section schedule with Monday's 4-3 loss against Miesville. There remains a possibility, where if Northfield finishes 1-2 in its last three games and Rochester beats Hampton on Wednesday night and Elko on Friday night, the Knights, Dukes and Royals will all be tied for third place at 6-6.
The top three teams in the section will earn the right to host the third game in the best-of-three series to determine the top three of four teams advancing to state, while seeding in the section tournament also dictates the difficulty of the team's first-round matchup in the Class B state tournament.