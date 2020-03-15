While the landscape surrounding the looming spring sports season seems to change every day, local coaches are attempting to approach the delays and cancelations surrounding the start of practices and competitions as normal situations.
Sunday, the Minnesota State High School League announced its member organizations will be barred from holding organized activities from Wednesday through March 27, the same time period Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday morning schools must remain closed during.
For Northfield boys golf coach Adam Danielson, whose team was scheduled to meet Monday for the first time, that might be a little easier than most other sports. Typically, the first week of golf practice in confined to chipping and putting in gymnasiums or the Dundas Dome.
Those activities are possible to recreate even if the team isn't allowed to be together.
"I was going to send a message out to the guys in a little bit encouraging them to do that," Danielson said Sunday. "Then, we also always take spring break week off anyway and I always encourage guys to go get practice somewhere if they can. They can hopefully get some swings in their garage of some guys have things set up in their house or in their backyard or things like that."
Like Danielson, Northfield girls track and field coach Karl Viesselman is approaching the forced layoff the same way he coaches during spring break after his team practiced together last week.
He can't direct his team to do any type of workouts specifically, but he can still send along training plans for athletes to complete on their own.
"I think we're approaching it more like a spring break week," Viesselman said Sunday. "(We're saying), 'Here's what we would like you to do if you want to get better and have a successful season. There it is, do it if you want.' We can't direct them or tell them they have to do it, but you know what you're goals are and if you want to have a successful season, if it resumes, this is what we'd like to see you do."
Viesselman also pointed out 12 of the 18 events in a track and field meet are running-based, meaning time spent on treadmills and neighborhood streets can replace organized instruction on the track.
"Since they haven't canceled the season yet, I think we need to keep going," Viesselman said. "We have to give our athletes the option to continue to train as if the season will resume."
For Danielson, whose team has been kept off golf courses until May some seasons due to elongated winters, the prospect of approaching the situation as business as normal is a bit more tenable.
"We've done it before," he said. "We've had times where we've had no outdoor practices until our first meet. With golf there's years where we've started basically in May, so this seems not that strange, but obviously it's very different."