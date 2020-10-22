Game: No. 3 Rochester Century (10-2-1) at No. 1 Northfield (11-1-1), 5 p.m., Dundas Dome.
How they got here: Northfield scored three times in the final 15 minutes to top Rochester Mayo 3-0 in its semifinal match, while Rochester Century survived a 0-0 draw through regulation and overtime against Owatonna before winning in penalty kicks.
This year: The Raiders surged past the Panthers 4-0 in Rochester with a goal apiece from senior Grant Roney, senior Pascal Cogan, senior Griffin Regnier and sophomore Leo Runestad.
Recent history: Northfield has won five of the six matchups in the last five years, including a 3-1 victory in last year's Section 1AA quarterfinals.
Northfield offense vs. Rochester Century defense
The secret sauce for the Panthers this year has been their ability to prevent opponents from scoring. In the last seven games, Rochester Century has allowed only six goals, and that includes a 1-1 draw against Austin as well as Wednesday's Section 1AA semifinal, in which neither Rochester Century or Owatonna scored in regulation or overtime before the Panthers claimed a win in penalty kicks.
The two largest exceptions to that goal prevention prowess occurred in back-to-back games — a 5-4 victory against Rochester John Marshall and a 4-0 loss against Northfield. The draw against Austin immediately followed that two-game stretch, so whether it was a tactical or personnel change, the Panthers have been a different team defensively in the second half of the season.
The Raiders, meanwhile, feature a well-balanced attack, but it starts with Grant Roney in the attacking midfield. The senior has racked up 16 goals and seven assists this year, both of which lead Northfield. The goal total is also the most of any player in Section 1AA, and the assists are tied for the most in the section with Rochester Century's Max Comfere.
The attacking options don't stop there, however, with the trio of starting forwards for the Raiders all scoring in the double digits this year. Senior Charlie Pratt has 15 goals, senior Pascal Cogan has provided 13 goals and senior Griffin Regnier has deposited 10 goals.
Battle for the midfield
The aforementioned Roney has done a nice job of transitioning the Raiders into the attack all season, and on a lot of occasions has dropped back to near his penalty box to receive the ball before turning up field.
Where Northfield will be weaker compared to the regular-season matchup against Rochester Century is in the defensive midfield. Junior Isai Duque started every game this year at that spot until Wednesday, when he was out with a preexisting knee injury that was discovered in the 3-0 win against Farmington.
Starting in his stead Wednesday was sophomore Leo Runestad, who — until he replaced Duque in the Farmington match — has played solely as a reserve forward for Northfield. He does have experience playing in the center defensive midfield in Iowa, where he lived before he and his family moved to the Northfield area prior to this season.
In a system that prioritizes possession, seeking out 50/50 challenges and winning second balls, the Raiders will be helped by a close to seamless transition for Runestad, as well as the continued superb play of his defensive midfield partner, senior Maison Fisher.
The Panthers, meanwhile, have concentrated a lot of experience in the middle of the field. All three of its senior captains — Jacob Watson, Markus Melsness and Josh Christensen — are listed as midfielders.
Junior Rivaldo Pena is another midfield option farther up the field, and is second on the team with five assists and third on the squad with five goals.
Northfield defense vs. Rochester Century offense
Through the first 160 minutes of the postseason, the Raiders have yet to allow a goal. Impressively, that's not a surprise for a team that has now racked up nine shutouts and didn't allow a goal through the first 520 minutes of the season.
The base of that brick wall is senior goalie Jair Ascencio-Puga, whose diving save against Rochester Mayo with 20 minutes remaining kept the match tied 0-0. In front of him, he's had plenty of support from a backline that typically features junior Teigen Hoff and senior Brett Price in the middle and seniors Max Kasten and Will Knutson on the flanks.
Kasten has slid into the middle on occasion this year, while senior Anders Ripley and junior Pablo Gallardo both played significant minutes at outside back in the win against Rochester Mayo.
Opposing that defense will be a Rochester Century attack that has seen its production dwindle as the season progressed. While the defense for the Panthers has fortified in the second half of the season, it might have come at the expense of some of their offensive firepower.
In the Section 1AA quarterfinals, Rochester Century managed only two goals, one of which was the overtime winner, against sixth-seeded Lakeville South.
Plus, while the season total of 36 goals in 13 games appears impressive, the details of that production reveals the Panthers stockpiling goals against lesser competition. In six games this year against the top half of the Big 9 Conference (two games vs. Owatonna), Rochester Century has tallied only eight goals, seven of which came against Rochester Mayo and Mankato West.
In four games against Northfield, Austin and Owatonna, the Panthers managed just one goal.
When Rochester Century is scoring, however, it's likely junior forward Max Comfere was directly involved. He's scored 13 of the team's goals and assisted on seven more — adding up to 59% of the team's scoring. His production hasn't been superfluous either.
He scored the team's one goal in the 1-1 draw against Austin, all three in a 3-1 victory at Mankato East, scored twice and added an assist in a 4-2 win against Rochester Mayo, notched a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win at Mankato West, and either scored or assisted on every goal in the 5-4 win against Rochester John Marshall.
Comfere has been kept off the scoresheet in both playoff games, however, with Xander Galardy tallying his first goal of the year for the overtime winner against Lakeville South off an assist from Markus Mesness, and the regulation tally coming from Noah Oachs (nine goals this year) off an assist from Pena.