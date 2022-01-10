In a back-and-forth battle at the top, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team emerged victories at Saturday's Austin Invite by the slimmest of possible margins.
All day, Northfield and Mankato East separated themselves from the rest of the eight-team field, but not from themselves.
When the dust settled after the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Gators had tallied a team total of 512 points, just a tick better than Mankato East's mark of 511.5.
Northfield didn't take its first lead of the afternoon until the 100 breaststroke — the penultimate race of the meet.
After that, the Gators held off a strong charge from the Cougars in the 400 freestyle relay. While Mankato East won the race, Northfield's two relays finished in fourth and fifth to secure enough points.
Crucially, the B relay for the Gators of Aidan Hales, Nick Scheglowski, Adam Reisetter and Evan Loe secured that fifth-place finish by only .59 seconds over Mankato East's B relay. Had Loe ben out-touched at the wall, Mankato East would have won the invite by 1.5 points.
With margins that small, each place won or lost was vital, but the Gators were also helped by all six of their relays finishing in the top six of the three relay races.
Individually, Northfield also received top-10 individual finishes from the following athletes:
- Jeb Sawyer (5th in 100 freestyle, 8th in 200 freestyle)
- Jens Kasten (5th in 100 butterfly, 6th in 200 IM)
- Peyton Truman (3rd in 100 breaststroke, 8th in 200 IM)
- Owen Lehmkuhl (1st in 50 free, 6th in 100 backstroke)
- Luke Redetzke (6th in 50 free, 7th in 100 breaststroke)
- Josh Kraby (7th in 100 backstroke, 10th in 50 free)
- Erick Granquist (7th in diving)
- Grayson Gray (10th in diving)
- Will Redetzke (2nd in 100 butterfly, 2nd in 500 freestyle)
- Connor Berndt (3rd in 100 butterfly, 5th in 100 backstroke)
- Aidan Hales (3rd in 100 freestyle)
- Nick Scheglowski (7th in 100 freestyle)
- Adam Reisetter (9th in 100 freestyle)
- Oliver Momberg (10th in 500 freestyle, 10th in 100 breaststroke)
- Evan Loe (9th in 100 backstroke)