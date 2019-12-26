Event: Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic, Thursday-Saturday, Schmitz-Maki Arena, Farmington.
Teams: Eastview, Farmington, Hudson (Wis.), Lakeville North, New Prague, Northfield, Owatonna and Simley.
Northfield schedule: Northfield (8-3) vs. Simley (7-4), 11 a.m., Thursday; Northfield (8-3) at Farmington (6-5), 6 p.m., Friday; Northfield (8-3) vs. Lakeville North (3-8-2), 3:30 p.m., Saturday.
1. The Raiders start the tournament against the same team it did last year — Simley, which topped Northfield last year 3-0. That loss started an 0-3 week for the Raiders. The Spartans might present an even stiffer test this year with its No. 9 ranking in Class A thanks to wins against Class A No. 10 Mahtomedi, Class A No. 18 Minneapolis, while the losses have included Class A No. 3 Rochester Lourdes, Class AA No. 8 Hill-Murray and most recently a 4-1 setback against Dodge County. Simley’s been paced by UW-Superior commit Avery Schwark (10 goals, five assists) and Ella Tuccitto (six goals, seven assists), plus the three-goalie combination of Mackenzie Gibson, Hailey Ries and Ava Patnode, who have all combined for a 1.99 goals against average and a .847 save percentage.
2. Northfield’s second opponent of the week is the host, Farmington, which after opening the season 0-3 has rattled off wins in six of its last eight games. The caveat of that win streak, though, is that only two of those wins have come against a team over .500 — a 4-1 triumph against Eastview and a 4-3 overtime win against Shakopee. Conversely, all five losses for the Tigers have come against teams ranked in the top 20 of Class AA. Farmington will also be without one of its top players for the tournament, since junior defender Brenna Fuhrman, a UM-Duluth commit, was named to the USA roster for the U-18 Women’s World Cup in Slovakia, which starts the same day as the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic. There’s still plenty of firepower for the Tigers, including sophomore Sam Moehle (five goals, five assists), sophomore Gophers commit Claire Enright (six goals, four assists) and junior MSU, Mankato commit Jayden Siefert (three goals, six assists).
3. The last matchup of the tournament will be against Lakeville North, which might not be a Section 1AA opponent anymore but still presents a significant historical hurdle for Northfield. While the record for the Panthers might not look all that impressive, it’s being dragged down by an 0-5 start to the season. In a recent three-game stretch, Lakeville North has posted a pair of 2-2 ties against Class AA No. 16 Lakeville South and Class AA No. 17 Shakopee, in addition to a 5-4 win against Class AA No. 19 Burnsville. That run of good play was halted by a 7-2 loss against Class AA No. 11 Wayzata. The Panthers have been led by senior Brooke Power (nine goals, five assists), sophomore Dartmouth commit Meredith Jensen (four goals, five assists) and senior Emily Reed (four goals, three assists) so far this season. Junior Nina Santiago has taken hold of the starting goalie job by starting in the last five games, with an overall save percentage of .881 and a goals against average of 2.87.