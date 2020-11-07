Late in the second set Friday night at Northfield High School, Rochester Mayo was threatening to do something no other team has pulled off this year — win a set against Northfield.
After a service error by the Spartans, however, the Raiders snagged a 21-19 lead and then rattled off three consecutive points with a kill from senior outside hitter Megan Reilly, and then a kill and a block via senior middle hitter Sylvia Koenig. Three points later, Northfield was leading two sets to none before easing to a third-set win and sweeping Rochester Mayo.
During that decisive three-point stretch, the post-point celebrations for the Raiders successively grew louder and louder.
"I went crazy because it's just so fun to celebrate with teammates and see things like that happen," Koenig said. "It's just fun to have that much talent on this team and we get to celebrate each other."
Celebrations and coordinated cheers are a common tradition for volleyball teams. Northfield, however — and especially Koenig — tends to ratchet up the intensity on those celebratory explosions.
"She gets super excited about stuff and does a really nice job," Northfield coach Tim Torstenson said. "She's super positive all the time in practice and in our matches."
Part of that is Koenig's personality, Torstenson said. Another part is the position she plays and how well she executes her role. As a middle hitter, she's a frequent offensive distribution option for sophomore setter Teagan Timperley and is a part of nearly every defensive block attempt for the Raiders.
In Thursday's win, Koenig finished with a pair of blocks and 10 kills. For the season, her 63 kills are the third-highest total for Northfield and the 59th-best in the state while swinging at an impressive 41.9% clip. Defensively, her 21 blocks are tops for the Raiders and rank 19th in the state.
"Blocks are big momentum changers, get the girls going and that's usually what she does," Torstenson said. "Her kills are pretty exciting, too, so I think we build off — we build off of everyone and the good plays we make."
Those big cheers are not just a screaming contest, either. They're tactical.
"It really pushes us through the next few points," Koenig said. "The more energy we have in the celebrations it translates to us communicating more in the game, too, and when we communicate more we do better. Really, oftentimes when we get one good swing it can propel us through the next few points with the energy we made from celebrating."
That was the case Friday night. Locked in a 7-7 tie in the first set, Northfield utilized the momentum off a kill from sophomore Sydney Jaynes to win eight of the next 11 points. Later in the first set, after falling behind 19-17, the Raiders surged ahead by winning eight of the final 10 points to swipe the set victory.
To start the second set, Norththfield responded to losing the first three points by winning the next seven and enjoyed a stretch in the third set where it won 12 of 14 points.
"I think that just helps us get in the mindset and helps us get in the game when we celebrate with each other," Koenig said. "It builds the team, so whenever anyone gets a big kill or block we make sure we celebrate extra loud. It helps bring is together as a team and it helps us get the energy and get motivated to keep doing those big swings."