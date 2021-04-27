The Northfield girls golf team earned a pair of wins in the past week, with one coming against a typical Big 9 Conference rival.
In Monday's triangular in Red Wing, the Raiders narrowly topped both Rochester John Marshall (374) and Red Wing (375). Northfield and Red Wing typically jockey for positioning atop the conference, but both programs have graduated Division I golfers since 2019.
Anna Nesseth led the way Monday with an 83, while the Raiders were also helped by Emerson Garlie's 89, Evelyn Jordan's 90 and Kelsie Closson's 102.
In a dual meet Thursday at Green Lea Golf Course in Albert Lea, Northfield scored a 370 to top Albert Lea (392). Nesseth again led the way with an 81, while Garlie scored an 85, Jordan a 94 and Izzy Balvin a 110.