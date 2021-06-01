Northfield senior Brynn Hostettler fired her seventh no-hitter of the season to help top-seeded Northfield surge past eighth-seeded Rochester Mayo on Tuesday afternoon in Northfield in the Section 1-4A quarterfinals.
The Raiders grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first before stretching that advantage to 3-0 in the second inning. Two more runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth provided more than enough breathing room for Hostettler to operate.
The right-hander allowed only two baserunners on walks and recorded 16 of the 21 outs via strikeout, while finishing off the no-hitter by fielding a bouncer back to her.
Offensively, Hostettler also whacked an RBI double in the sixth inning, while sophomore Courtney Graff singled three times and scored three runs. Payton Fox, Katie Balster, Sammy Noreen, Avery Valek and Chloe Rozga all singled once.
Noreen and Balster both drove in a run apiece, while Gabi Schmoll, Balster and Valek all scored a run apiece. Ava Stanchina and Lucy Menssen both scored a run after entering as courtesy runners.
Northfield next plays at 4 p.m. Thursday at Todd Park in Austin against fifth-seeded Farmington, which topped fourth-seeded Owatonna 10-2 on Tuesday.
This story will be updated with more information about Thursday's matchup on Wednesday.