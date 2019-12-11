WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11

Carleton sports

Men’s basketball at Concordia College-Moorhead, 5 p.m.

Women’s basketball at Concordia College-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Women’s basketball at Hamline, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball vs. Hamline, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 12

St. Olaf sports

Wrestling vs. Waldorf, 7 p.m.

Raider sports

Nordic skiing at Theodore Wirth Park, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling at Owatonna, Mankato West, 5:30 p.m., Owatonna High School

Boys swimming and diving at Mankato West, 6 p.m., Minnesota State, Mankato

Boys hockey at Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m., Rochester Graham Arena

Girls hockey vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m. Northfield Ice Arena

Rocket sports

Dance jazz meet vs. TBA, 7 p.m., Randolph High School

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

Prep sports

Gymnastics at Rochester quadrangular, 6:30 p.m., Rochester Gage East Elementary

Girls basketball vs. Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 14

Carleton sports

Women’s basketball vs. UW-River Falls, 1 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s alpine ski at Afton Alps

Men’s and women’s track and Dutch Holiday Preview, Pella, Iowa

Raider sports

Dance at Lakeville North Invite, 10 a.m.

Wrestling at Larry Severson Invitational, 10 a.m., Northfield High School

Boys swimming and diving at Mankato Relays, 1 p.m., Mankato East High School

Rocket sports

Dance at Lake City Invitational, 11 a.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 16

Carleton sports

Men’s basketball at Bethany Lutheran, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Women’s basketball vs. St. Catherine, 7 p.m.

Rocket sports

Girls basketball at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 17

Raider sports

Nordic skiing at Hyland Hills Ski Area, 3:30 p.m.

Alpine skiing at Mankato Mount Kato, 5 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving at Rochester John Marshall, 6 p.m.

Girls hockey at Owatonna, 7 p.m., Four Seasons Centre

Boys hockey vs. Owatonna, 7 p.m., Northfield Ice Arena

Girls basketball at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball vs. Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

Rocket sports

Girls basketball vs. LeRoy-Ostrander, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball at LeRoy-Ostrander, 7:15 p.m.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

