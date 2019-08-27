The Northfield girls soccer team faltered in its season opener Tuesday, losing 5-1 at Rosemount.
Rosemount, which is receiving votes in the Class AA top 10 rankings, won its third straight game. Northfield's lone goal was unassisted and scored by senior Erin Morris.
The Raiders will attempt to win their first game of the year Friday afternoon, when they host Waseca at 4 p.m. at Northfield High School.
"Rosemount played a fast-paced game with good pressure," Northfield coach Sebastian Burset said. "We tried to adjust and adapt to it but we weren't successful on the task. This was a great opportunity for us to learn and see what we need to work on in the upcoming weeks."
Randolph volleyball splits matches against Southland, Spring Grove
Randolph was able to win the first set Tuesday night against Southeast Conference power Spring Grove, but was unable to maintain that level of play as it eventually lost 3-1 (18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14).
"We managed to get a win in the first set which is more then we have ever done against them in the past," Randolph coach Marie Jacob said. "We scrapped pretty good for awhile but then we just ran out of gas in set 4.
Last year, the Rockets failed to score more than 17 points in a set during a 3-0 loss to the Lions.
A night before, Randolph cruised on the road against Southland, winning 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-17).
The pair of results moves the Rockets to 2-1 so far this season leading up to Thursday's trip to battle Houston on the road.