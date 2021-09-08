Game: Rochester Mayo at Northfield, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Last week: The Raiders came back from a fourth-quarter deficit to win at Austin, while the Spartans led from start to finish in a season-opening win against Owatonna.
Last matchup: These two teams last played in 2019, when Rochester Mayo stormed to a 48-15 victory in Rochester.
1. It’s only been one game, but the early returns on Northfield’s move toward the Wing-T offense are positive. In the win against Austin, the Raiders rushed 192 yards on the ground on 32 attempts, good for an average of six yards a carry. That fresh rushing attack is set to receive a major text this Saturday with Rochester Mayo. In the win against Owatonna, the Spartans allowed only negative-three yards on 31 rushing attempts. If you take out the nine attempts for negative-34 yards by Owatonna quarterback Taylor Bogen, those stats improve to 31 yards rushing on 22 carries.
2. While the Raiders still ran the ball more than they passed in in Austin, junior quarterback Soren Richardson still got plenty of work in under center. He attempted 20 passes, completed 13 of them, fired a touchdown and didn’t turn the ball over. That last part will be key against Rochester Mayo, which intercepted Bogen twice last week and returned both for back-breaking touchdowns. The Huskies did have success stretching the field through the air, however, as Bogen finished with 328 yards passing and four touchdowns.
3. The majority of Rochester Mayo’s damage against Owatonna came on the ground, where the Spartans rushed for a combined 286 yards on 34 attempts. That was led by Noah Smith, who racked up 188 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 21 carries. The run defense — and in particular gap assignments and tackling — was something Northfield coach Brent Yule said needed to improve from last week’s win at Austin. That’s also something the Huskies struggled with against the Spartans, and particularly against Smith. The path toward an upset starts and ends with containing that explosive rushing attack.
4. Just about the only part of Rochester Mayo’s game that wasn’t operating properly was its star senior wide receiver Cayden Holcomb. The final line of six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown (plus an interception return for a touchdown), looks plenty impressive, but the receiving totals could have been even more gaudy if not for a few drops. One of those came in the end zone. Against Austin, the Raiders did a good job of limiting any semblance of a passing attack with the Packers gaining only 73 yards through the air. Holcomb can present a lot more problems on the outside, however.