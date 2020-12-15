Dec. 10, the Board of Directors of Northfield Golf Club announced that effective for the 2021 season the club will transition from semi-private to a fully-private membership-only golf club.
Established in 1926, Northfield Golf Club has operated for 95 years as a semi-private golf club hosting golf play and dining options for both members and the general community. The Board of Directors have now implemented a long contemplated shift of membership concept to fully private (member and guest only) for 2021 to best accommodate the frequent play and invested interests of members.
Northfield Golf Club is one of the oldest private clubs in Minnesota. Members enjoy a challenging 18-hole championship course, plus a full array of game-improving facilities including a driving ranges, practice putting green and, for 2021, a new state-of-the-art short game amenity. The spacious clubhouse offers both casual and formal dining areas.
Membership popularity at Northfield Golf Club has steadily increased through recent years with 2020 being the most subscribed season in over 10 years. There still exists member opportunities in most of the membership categories, which include individual, senior, couples, family, college and junior. There's also mid-age categories available for golfers between 30 and 39 at reduced fees. For the non-golfers, there is the "social" membership for clubhouse and dining. NGC has developed a reputation for value, camaraderie, friendly service and a family-friendly profile — all with a comfortably casual feel.
"Private status delivers and confirms the ongoing value of Northfield Golf Club membership," Club Board President Todd Bogart said. "We are confident the club is on the correct path for the future."