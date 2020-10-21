The Northfield girls soccer team was unable to produce any additional late, postseason magic Wednesday night.
After beating New Prague in penalty kicks to advance to Wednesday's Section 1AA semifinals at Albert Lea, second-seeded Owatonna that was able to score in the dying minutes of the first overtime period to win 3-2 and avdance to the final.
The third-seeded Raiders grabbed an early lead when senior forward Maddie Smisek scored less than two minutes into the game. The Huskies tied it 1-1 with 30:20 left in the first half when sophomore Ezra Oien scored off a a corner kick.
Northfield then punched back with sophomore forward Ava Stanchina's goal seven minutes later to take a 2-1 lead into halftime. Owatonna equalized less than three minutes into the second half with Oien's second goal, before both teams were unable to breakthrough for the rest of regulation.
Then, with less than two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Owatonna scored the game-winning goal after a player was able to break free down the left side, cut into the box and cross it to an open teammate, who tapped it in about five yards away from the net.