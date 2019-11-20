Game: Faribault (5-0, 3-0 Big 9 Conference) at Northfield (3-0, 1-0), 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Northfield Ice Arena.
Recent results: Northfield has started the year 3-0 with a 3-0 victory against Hastings, a 6-3 triumph against Mound Westonka and Tuesday's 8-0 blitz of Albert Lea. Faribault, meanwhile, has won its first five games of the year, with the most recent wins coming via a pair of 6-1 scorelines against Red Wing and Minnesota River, plus a 6-0 victory Tuesday against Rochester Century.
Last year: Similar to the rest of the Big 9 Conference, the Falcons were unable to contain the Raiders, although Faribault presented Northfield with the most resistance of any conference foe with a slim 3-2 defeat in the only meeting between the teams last year.
1. Given that we’re still pre-Thanksgiving, it’s hard to say any matchup at this point of the schedule carries significant magnitude. Thursday’s meeting between Northfield and Faribault may alter that thinking, though, with the Raiders following up last year’s undefeated run through the Big 9 in search of another conference crown, while the Falcons return the bulk of their talent from a year ago and have started the year playing like a conference title contender. This is the only matchup of the year between the two teams, meaning Thursday’s winner will walk away with a whopping four points, which could very well end up being the difference in the Big 9 landscape.
2. Only a week in, it’s evident the cupboard isn’t bare for Northfield. While the overall roster size is smaller than in years past, the top-end talent is still evident. In Saturday’s win against Mound Westonka, a Class A state qualifier in two of the last three years, the Raiders received scoring output from five different players, led by freshman Ava Stanchina’s two goals. On the season, Stanchina leads Northfield with four goals and no assists while junior Jessica Boland, a Minnesota State, Mankato commit, has driven the offense thus far with three goals and four assists. That's in addition to three goals from junior defender Payton Fox, and a pair of goals each from freshman forward Tove Sorenson and eighth-grade forward Ayla Puppe.
3. Boland won’t be the only Division I talent on the ice Thursday, with Faribault senior Olivia Williamson recently committing to play at Brown. So far, Williamson has only proven she’s deserving of the next level with a eye-popping six goals and eight assists through the first five games. She’s just part of what’s been a high-powered attack thus far, with the Falcons racking up 36 goals through their first five games. In addition to Williamson, Faribault is powered by senior Haley Lang (five goals, five assists), senior Abigail Goodwin (five goals, four assists), junior Rylie Starkson (three goals, five assists), junior Ashley Rost (three goals, two assists) and senior Emily Wilder (two goals, four assists). That goal-scoring output will be put to the test Thursday against Northfield sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha, who through three games has already notched a pair of shutouts and boasts a .962 save percentage.