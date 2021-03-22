The Northfield Raiders boys basketball team traveled to Lakeville, where they fell 74-53 to the Lakeville South Cougars on Saturday night in the Section 1-4A semifinals.
Lakeville South was the No. 1 seed in the section while the Raiders were No. 5 and previously beat No. 4 Rochester Century on March 17, 64-54. Northfield stayed with Lakeville South early, but the Cougars’ strength and shooting slowly took its toll. Lakeville South built a 10-point lead heading into halftime and the Raiders just were not able to make a run in the second half as their opponents slowly turned the game into a blowout.
“They just out-hustled us, out-physicalled us, it came down to rebounding,” said Northfield head coach Ryan Driscoll. “I thought we did a decent job early. We were stopping their first attempt, but they were getting a lot of o-boards and that’s what got us down 10 at the half.”
Northfield kept it close through the first 10 minutes of the game, but even then, the contrast between the two teams was striking. Lakeville South’s offense came in rhythm and they were able to generate quality open shots while the Raiders had to grind out possessions and most of their points came on difficult, contested shots in the post or mid-range where they had to elevate and shoot over their opponents.
The Cougars started to find their touch from 3-point range midway through the first half with Reid Patterson and Avery Mast shooting over Northfield’s 2-3 zone from several feet beyond the arc. It was this hot shooting from outside — South made seven 3-pointers in the first half compared to just six field goals from 2-point range — that allowed them to extend out to that 10-point halftime lead.
It was in the second half where Northfield really began to have trouble keeping the Cougars off the glass and out of the paint. Lakeville South almost made double the amount of field goals inside the arc in the second half as they did in the first and finished the game with a 42-27 rebounding advantage. The Raiders gave up 15 offensive rebounds, nearly double their own amount.
Mast led all scorers with 25 points for Lakeville South, including five 3-pointers, while senior Kip Schetnan scored 22 points for Northfield, 16 of which came in the second half. Patterson added 21 points for the Cougars while sophomore Soren Richardson was the Raiders second-leading scorer with nine points on three 3-pointers. Junior Trey Schlaak contributed seven points for Northfield, which had eight different players score.
With the loss, Northfield finishes its 2021 season with a 9-10 record overall and they took seventh place in the Big 9 Conference (8-8). The Raiders lose five seniors, four of whom were starters: Karsten Clay, Schetnan, Luke Labenski, Anders Larson and Thomas Roethler. Driscoll had nothing but praise for the group who led the team through such an unusual season.
“They’re the nicest, best guys you want to be around,” he said. “They’re unselfish, when their teammates talk about them, they can’t say enough good things about them, same for me.”