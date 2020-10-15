The Northfield girls soccer team required some theatrics, but it still managed to advance into the Section 1AA semifinals with Thursday evening's 3-2 victory against New Prague thanks to claiming a 3-2 advantage in the penalty kicks that followed a pair of scoreless 10-minute overtime sessions.
The third-seeded Raiders clinched the win when senior goalie Mariana Rosas-Arenas was able to punch the shot of New Prague's fifth penalty kick taker high and away from the frame of the goal.
Northfield (5-3-4) was also helped by successful penalties from freshman forward Annika Quaas, junior midfielder Evelyn Salgado and senior defender Cecelia Kivell.
In regulation, Quass, in her first varsity start, kicked off the scoring when she ran down Salgado's through ball and deposited her shot in the far corner six minutes into the match.
The sixth-seeded Trojans (5-3-4) tied the game with 30:34 left in the first half with a high shot Rosas-Arenas was able to punch up but not totally over the net. Then, with 10:31 left in the first half, senior forward Celia Murphy-Pearson tapped in a cross from senior forward Maddie Smisek to help the Raiders to a 2-1 halftime lead.
New Prague tied the game 2-2 with 13:01 left in the second half when the ball emerged from a scramble eight yards in front of the net and trickled across the goal line.
Northfield now advances to play at second-seeded Owatonna, which edged Rochester John Marshall 2-1 on Thursday, to play in the Section 1AA semifinals Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Note: This story will be updated Friday with additional information.