Northfield senior Nathan Amundson runs to a sixth place finish Tuesday, October 18, at the Big 9 Conference Cross Country Championship. Amundson led the Raiders to a seventh place finish and was named to the All Conference Team, with his personal record time of 16:19. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Northfield sophomore Soren Murphy-Pearson, runs to an 18th place finish at Tuesday's Big 9 Conference Cross Country Championships. Murphy-Pearson helped lead the team to seventh place, set a personal record with a time of 17:03.57 and also made the All Big 9 Conference Honorable Mention Team. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
With a sixth-place finish, senior harrier Nathan Amundson earned All Conference honors and led the Northfield boys varsity cross country team to seventh place in the Big 9 Conference Championship Tuesday in Owatonna.
"The Raider boys cross country team has their fastest team finish since rejoining the Big 9 Conference back in 2014," head boys cross country coach Janet Smith said. "The Varsity team finish of seventh place only tells one side of the team’s story and accomplishments this season."
"On the boys side, the Big 9 Conference has continued to get incredibly competitive with insanely fast times over the last eight years since Northfield rejoined," she said.
"The coaches are extremely proud of how the boys team ran," she said. "We clocked 33 season bests, which includes 18 lifetime bests for our returners. As a varsity we were ranked to finish seventh going into the meet and that is what we placed. We were 74 points ahead of eighth place and only 10 points within fifth place with Mankato West and Albert Lea right ahead of us."
Big 9 All Conference
Northfield senior Nathan Amundson was named to the Big 9 All Conference Cross Country Team for earning sixth place overall, with a time of 16:19.
Honorable Mention All Big 9 Conference honors went to two other runners, Smith said. They are sophomore Soren Murphy-Pearson, took 18th place with a time of 17:03 and senior Carter Schlomann, who finished in 25th place with a time of 17:11.
Other varsity performances included junior Evan Loe placing 43rd with a time of 17:40. Junior Carter Steenblock, who came back from injury after being out for three weeks without racing, Smith said, placed 53rd with a lifetime personal record of 17:57.
Senior Cullen Merritt placed 58th with a time of 18:05.02 and freshman Fletcher Aylin finished on his heels, taking 59th with a time of 18:05.60.
"Our boys junior varsity team had an outstanding day, placing third as a team," coach Smith said. "This shows how much more depth we have in this year." Last year, in 2021, the JV placed fifth.
JV XC highlights
Freshman Isaac Schlief took fourth place overall in a time of 18:03.
Senior Henry Vrtis took seventh place in 18:09 for a lifetime best time.
Junior Jaden Hietala finished in 14th place in a time of 18:18, also a lifetime best.
Sophomore Cameron David ran a time of 18:43, Smith said, a "huge almost 40-second lifetime best time" to take 28th place.
Senior Mitchell Swenson ran a 18:57, another lifetime best time to take 44th place.
Big 9 Coference boys team results
PLACE - TEAM - SCORE
1. Mankato East - 36
2. Winona - 95
3. Owatonna - 106
4. Rochester Mayo - 112
5. Albert Lea - 135
6. Mankato West - 136
7. Northfield - 145
8. Rochester Century - 219
9. Austin - 225
10. Rochester John Marshall - 239
11. Red Wing - 266
12. Faribault - 281
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.