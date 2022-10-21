(NF BCC) Nathan Amundson finish line.JPG

Northfield senior Nathan Amundson runs to a sixth place finish Tuesday, October 18, at the Big 9 Conference Cross Country Championship. Amundson led the Raiders to a seventh place finish and was named to the All Conference Team, with his personal record time of 16:19. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

With a sixth-place finish, senior harrier Nathan Amundson earned All Conference honors and led the Northfield boys varsity cross country team to seventh place in the Big 9 Conference Championship Tuesday in Owatonna.

(NF BCC) Soren Murphy-Pearson (8552).JPG

Northfield sophomore Soren Murphy-Pearson, runs to an 18th place finish at Tuesday's Big 9 Conference Cross Country Championships. Murphy-Pearson helped lead the team to seventh place, set a personal record with a time of 17:03.57 and also made the All Big 9 Conference Honorable Mention Team. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

