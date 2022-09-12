Northfield quarterback Kamden Kaiser had a 90-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to cut the Raiders' deficit to 12-6 Friday night on the road at Rochester Mayo, but it was the closest they would come and the only time they would score in a tough loss to the Spartans.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

