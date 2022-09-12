Northfield quarterback Kamden Kaiser had a 90-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to cut the Raiders' deficit to 12-6 Friday night on the road at Rochester Mayo, but it was the closest they would come and the only time they would score in a tough loss to the Spartans.
Mayo scored twice in the second quarter to go up 14-0 before Kaiser took the 90-yard run for a touchdown. The extra point kick was blocked, making it 14-6. Mayo answered with a punt return of 25 yards for its next score, with a kick to make it 21-6. Mayo scored twice in the fourth quarter for the final margin, a 35-6 loss for Northfield.
The junior quarterback Kaiser connected on eight of 15 passes for 52 yards, and had nine rushes for 99 yards to lead Northfield's offense. Senior running back Charlie Monaghan had 12 carries for 54 yards for the Raiders and junior Cameron Mellgren had nine rushes for 21 yards.
Senior Gabe Sawyer caught three passes for 25 yards for the Raiders, Dom DiMaggio had two catches for 27 yards, and Monaghan had one catch for 10 yards.
Spartans running back Tore Papenfuss had eight carries for 47 yards and a 10-yard touchdown, the first score of the game, and Jospeh Boguslawski had 19 yards rushing and a score. Mayo quarterback Rees Grimsrud was 13 for 15 passing for 247 yards and 2 touchdowns, both caught by wide receiver Carter Holcomb, who had seven receptions for 192 yards.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.