The No. 6 ranked Northfield High School boys hockey team rebounded from a tough 6-4 loss on Feb. 2 to Rochester John Marshall with a convincing 5-0 win over Big 9 opponent Owatonna on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
The victory helped the Raiders maintain a top spot in the league standings with a 16-5 overall record and a 10-3 mark in always rugged Big 9 heading into games during the week of Feb. 6-12. The Raiders have 28 league points, while second place Rochester Mayo has 27 points with an 8-2-1 record and Rochester Century is 8-3-0 with 24 points in third.
Northfield currently has four conference games remaining on its schedule and will continue their season at Rochester Century on Thursday, Feb. 8 and then host Mankato East on Saturday, Feb. 11. Meanwhile, Rochester Mayo has three conference games left and Rochester Century has four games left on their schedules.
Section tournament play will then begin on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and run through Thursday, March 2.
At Owatonna, Kam Kaiser stepped into the spotlight with three power play goals to earn the hat trick and give the Raiders a commanding 3-0 lead.
Kaiser broke the ice in the first period with his PPG at 12:03 with assists from Bridger Riley and Jake Geiger. In the second period, Kaiser scored again on the power play at 1:47 with assists from Cayden Monson and Ty Frank. Kaiser’s third goal on the advantage came at 4:12 of the second with Monson and Geiger on the assists.
In the final period, Geiger got into the goal column with his tally at 11:33 with assists from Kaiser and Monson. To cap the evening’s offense, Brayden Olsen scored at 11:51 with assists from Will Cashin and Riley.
The Raiderswere stellar on special teams with a 4-of-6 rate on the power play and a 3-of-3 night on the penalty kill. NHS outshot Owatonna 34-12 as Keaton Walock posted all 12 saves and notched his seventh shutout of the year for the Raiders.
Northfield opened its week on Thursday, Feb. 2 with a 6-4 loss against Rochester John Marshall at the Northfield Ice Arena.
The Raiders were stymied by five penalties including a critical major penalty in the third period that allowed John Marshall to score three times on the power play and earn the win.
In the first period, Northfield managed to control play for the most part by outshooting the Rockets 16-4 but a defensive misplay behind the Raider net provided Rochester’s Mason Decker with an open net scoring opportunity and a 1-0 lead.
In the second period, Rochester pushed its lead to 2-0 with a power play goal by Jayden Veney at 1:41 before an even-strength goal by Cody Ahlstrom at 2:37 extended the Rocket lead to 3-0.
In the later part of the second half, Northfield closed the gap with a pair of goals by Olsen. His first tally was scored at 10:43 with assists from Cashin and Frank. Olsen added his second goal at 15:52 to finish out the period.
In the third period, Monson tied the contest at 3-3 with his marker at 1:57 that included assists from Cashin and Olsen. Another Raider hat trick was then added by Olsen at 4:42 of the third as he netted his third goal of the night. Mike Fossum and Kaiser each had assists on the play that gave the Raiders a brief 4-3 margin.
The Rockets then took full advantage of a 5:00 boarding penalty by the Raiders as Decker (8:55) and Damon Miller (9:14) scored less than a minute apart to give Rochester a 5-4 lead. In the closing minutes of the game, Rochester iced the game with an empty net goal at 16:00 by Ole Fevold.
Northfield did managed to outshoot the Rockets 48-18 in the game. On the power play, Northfield was 0-of-3 and Rochester was 3-of-5.
RAIDER NOTES:
• Goalie Keaton Walock has a 1.50 goals against average and a .921 save rate this season.
• Kaiser is leading the Raiders with 29 goals and 46 points this season. Geiger paces NHS with 24 assists and ranks second on the team with 41 points and 17 goals.
• Northfield has outscored its opponents 100-36 this season.
• Kaiser has three hat tricks this season, while Olsen, Monson and Geiger have one apiece.