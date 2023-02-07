Cullen Merritt

Northfield’s Cullen Merritt in action against Rochester John Marshall at the Northfield Ice Arena. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The No. 6 ranked Northfield High School boys hockey team rebounded from a tough 6-4 loss on Feb. 2 to Rochester John Marshall with a convincing 5-0 win over Big 9 opponent Owatonna on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.

Andrew Winter

Northfield’s Andrew Winter. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Bridger Riley

Northfield’s Bridger Riley had assist in play against John Marshall on Feb. 3. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Cayden Monson

Northfield’s Cayden Monson added a goal during Northfield’s home game against John Marshall last week. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Gabe Sawyer

Northfield’s Gabe Sawyer patrols the boards against Rochester John Marshall on Feb. 3. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

