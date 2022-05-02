Outstanding Northfield High School athletes in ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball, and track officially signed commitments to compete in their respective sports in college last Wednesday at a signing day ceremony in the Raiders gymnasium.
All six seniors have excelled in their respective sports as Raiders, said Joel Olson, activities director at Northfield High School.
"We are so proud of our students, especially when they share their talents with us while they are in high school and we can't wait to see what they do as they take this next step in their lives," said Olson.
Those graduating seniors are:
Emerson Herbig, Lacrosse midfielder, committed to Newberry College in South Carolina; Nolan Nagy, Lacrosse goalie, signed to the University of Dubuque, Iowa; Kate Balster, third base and utility player on the softball team, is off to Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina; Maggie Makecha, a girls ice hockey player, is headed to the University of St. Thomas, a Division I hockey school in Minnesota; Grace Dickerson, soccer standout, will play for Augsburg University in Minneapolis; and Shelby Svien, a track and field thrower, is headed to the University of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Proud coaches
A few of the Raiders coaches were reached for comment:
Softball coach Josten Coleman said Kate Balster will be an excellent addition to her new team next year.
"Kate, as a captain of our softball program, is a great leader and advocate for having an inclusive program for our youngsters just starting out all the way through the varsity level," said Coleman. "Kate is always trying to improve her hitting, fielding, and leadership skills and it shows on a daily basis.
Girls ice hockey coach Paige Hailey said she's been coaching player Maggie Makecha, who signed to play for the University of St. Thomas, since she was in eighth grade. The two worked closely together during the intense recruiting process. The news was a big deal, Hailey said, because Makecha was her first senior athlete to sign with a university as a head coach.
"Maggie is a fantastic player who has received numerous awards for her athletic abilities as well as her hard work and character," Hailey said. "She's looking at going into the field of nursing. She's very deserving of all the honors. She handling the whole experience very well. I'm really happy for her and so very proud of her."
Girls track coach Janet Smith said Shelby Svien works extremely hard to hone her skills for the throwing events.
"She qualified for the state track and field meet in the discus last year. Shelby is a weight lifter in the winter season to help improve her strength," said girls track coach Janet Smith. "She recently qualified for the Hamline Elite meet and will be throwing both shot and discus and is seeded 5th overall in the entire state in both of her events. She will do amazing in college continuing to pursue her career in track and field."
Boys lacrosse head coach Jeff Wright said was seniors Nolan Nagy and Emerson Herbig have been such incredible players to work with over the past five seasons.
"Both of them came into the program as eighth graders and have come a long way in their game play. As I look back at their playing careers and the growth in which they've made, I couldn't be more excited for them and the bright future that they have ahead of themselves," said Wright. "They have put in countless hours, both on and off the playing field. They are great leaders and teammates, who exemplify what it looks like to be a great teammate and they exemplify our team core values, as well."
Wright said the Northfield boys lacrosse core values are attitude, commitment and team.
"They both come to practice with the right attitude and mindset, where they encourage and they're determined to not only better themselves, but those around them, too. They are most definitely committed to our lacrosse program, which ultimately leads me to the team they are on and the one they represent," he said.
"They are team players, who are looking to make this program better and better each season," Wright said. "The two of them, along with our senior class, have truly left their mark on the Northfield lacrosse team/program. I am proud of both of these young men and cannot wait to see what the next four year throws their way as they play collegiately.