Amelia Loftus

Amelia Loftus was named as the Little League Player of the Week for the fifth week of LL/TB/BB/SB Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik)

Player Name: Amelia Loftus

Tommy Koehn

Tommy Koehn was named as the T-Ball Player of the Week for the fifth week of LL/TB/BB/SB Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik)
Elise Chavis

Elise Chavis was named as the Softball Player of the Week for the fifth week of LL/TB/BB/SB Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik)

