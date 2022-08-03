5th week of Little League/T-Ball/Baseball/Softball Players of the Week By STEPHEN MCDANIEL stephen.mcdaniel@apgsomn.com Stephen McDaniel Author email Aug 3, 2022 Aug 3, 2022 Updated 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Amelia Loftus was named as the Little League Player of the Week for the fifth week of LL/TB/BB/SB Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik) Player Name: Amelia LoftusSport: Little League Grade: KindergartenAge: FourHow many home runs do you hope to hit?OneFavorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball?My favorite part about Little League is throwing and catching the ballFavorite Baseball Team?Minnesota TwinsWhat makes baseball fun? Or boring?Baseball is fun because I am able to see the coaches every morningWhat is your favorite position?My favorite position is being the catcherIf you could have a superpower what would it be and why?I would want to fly because then I can be a superheroCoach Quote:“Amelia brings good energy every morning and is always laughing. She also works super hard and has made big improvements over the summer!” Tommy Koehn was named as the T-Ball Player of the Week for the fifth week of LL/TB/BB/SB Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik) Player Name: Tommy KoehnSport: T-BallGrade: KindergartenAge: FiveHow many home runs do you hope to hit?10Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball?My favorite part about T-Ball is catchingFavorite Baseball Team?University of IowaWhat makes baseball fun? Or boring?Baseball is fun because I can be the catcherWhat is your favorite position?My favorite position is being in the pitcherIf you could have a superpower what would it be and why?I would want to be invisible because then my enemy would not be able to see meCoach Quote: “Tommy is always happy to be at the fields every morning and works super hard!” Elise Chavis was named as the Softball Player of the Week for the fifth week of LL/TB/BB/SB Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik) Player Name: Elise ChavisSport: SoftballGrade: SixthAge: 11How many home runs do you hope to hit?TwoFavorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball?My favorite part about Softball is fieldingFavorite Baseball Team?Minnesota Twins!What makes baseball fun? Or boring?Softball is fun because I get to know my teamWhat is your favorite position?My favorite position is short-stopIf you could have a superpower what would it be and why?I would want to be able to walk through solid objects because then you wouldn't have to walk through a doorCoach Quote:“Elise is very competitive against her sister in every drill. She is ready to go at every practice and is not scared to ask questions!” Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Northfield T-ball Northfield Little League Northfield Softball Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Car versus bike crash leaves 14-year old in critical condition Words and policies are just a trick Zane Matthew Borchers Aurora Pharmaceuticals lobbies to purchase Northfield Ice Arena; city turns to school district Former tree farm getting the axe as clearing begins for Kraewood development Upcoming Events Aug 3 Rice County Public Health WIC Wed, Aug 3, 2022 Aug 3 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Aug 3, 2022 Aug 3 Organ Recital Wed, Aug 3, 2022 Aug 4 Rice County Public Health WIC Thu, Aug 4, 2022 Aug 4 Northfield Rotary Club Thu, Aug 4, 2022 Submit an Event