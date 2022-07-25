Player Name: Romeo Hernandaz
Sport: Little League
Grade: Third
Age: 8
How many home runs do you hope to hit?
8
Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball?
My favorite part about Little League is hanging out with friends
Favorite Baseball Team?
Minnesota Twins
What makes baseball fun? Or boring?
Baseball is fun because you can hang out with your friends
What is your favorite position?
My favorite position is being the pitcher
If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?
I would want to have invisibility because then I could walk the bases without someone seeing me
Coach Quote:
“Romeo works hard everyday and is always having fun!”
Player Name: Allie Hertle
Sport: T-Ball
Grade: First
Age: 6
How many home runs do you hope to hit?
6
Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball?
My favorite part about T-Ball is batting
Favorite Baseball Team?
Minnesota Twins
What makes baseball fun? Or boring?
Baseball is fun because you make a lot of new friends
What is your favorite position?
My favorite position is being the pitcher
If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?
I would want to be invisible because it’s cool
Coach Quote:
“Allie makes new friends daily and is always laughing!”
Player Name: Bailey Kapaun
Sport: Spftball
Grade: Third
Age: 8
How many home runs do you hope to hit?
10
Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball?
My favorite part about Softball is hitting
Favorite Baseball Team?
Minnesota Twins!
What makes baseball fun? Or boring?
Softball is fun because I get to see the team hit home runs
What is your favorite position?
My favorite position is playing first base
If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?
I would want to have super strength so I can throw my sister into a different state
Coach Quote:
“Bailey is always willing to work hard and helps demonstrate the drills!”
Player Name: Liam Budd-Olson
Sport: Baseball
Grade: Sixth
Age: 11
How many home runs do you hope to hit?
As many as I can
Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball?
My favorite part about baseball is playing first base
Favorite Baseball Team?
The Minnesota Twins and the Northfield Raiders
What makes baseball fun? Or boring?
Baseball is fun because you get to hangout with everyone
What is your favorite position?
My favorite position is first-base
If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?
I would want to be able to teleport because then you can travel anywhere at any time
Coach Quote:
“Liam always tries his best and is very coachable!”