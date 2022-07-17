Keira Krawczyk

Keira Krawczyk was named as one of the Little League/T-Ball/Baseball/Softball Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik)

Player Name: Keira Krawczyk

Sport: Little League

Grade: Second

Age: 7

How many home runs do you hope to hit?

I don’t know

Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball?

My favorite part about Little League is working with other people to catch the ball

Favorite Baseball Team?

I don’t have one

What makes baseball fun? Or boring?

Baseball is fun because you can hang out with your friends

What is your favorite position?

My favorite position is fielding

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?

I would want to have invisibility because then no one can see me

Coach Quote: “Keira is always working hard and always making new friends!”

Nolan Wagner

Nolan Wagner was named as one of the Little League/T-Ball/Baseball/Softball Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik)

Player Name: Nolan Wagner

Sport: T-Ball

Grade: Pre-K

Age: 4

How many home runs do you hope to hit?

10

Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball?

My favorite part about T-Ball is hitting

Favorite Baseball Team?

Los Angeles Dodgers

What makes baseball fun? Or boring?

Baseball is fun because you’re learning new stuff

What is your favorite position?

My favorite position is being in the outfield

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?

I would want to be able to spray spider webs so my brother can’t move

Coach Quote: “Nolan is always smiling and always says, ‘Thank you’ to the coaches. He is a very sweet kid!!”

Avery Sirek

Avery Sirek was named as one of the Little League/T-Ball/Baseball/Softball Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik)

Player Name: Avery Sirek

Sport: Softball

Grade: Seventh

Age: 13

How many home runs do you hope to hit?

A lot

Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball?

My favorite part about Softball are grounders

Favorite Baseball Team?

Minnesota Twins!

What makes baseball fun? Or boring?

Softball is fun because of the competition in games

What is your favorite position?

My favorite position is being the pitcher

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?

I would want to be invisible because then I could walk around without my parents knowing

Coach Quote:  “Avery is very coachable and works so hard every day!”

Wyatt Nelson

Wyatt Nelson was named as one of the Little League/T-Ball/Baseball/Softball Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik)

Player Name: Wyatt Nelson

Sport: Baseball

Grade: Sixth

Age: 10

How many home runs do you hope to hit?

A lot

Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball?

My favorite part about baseball is hitting

Favorite Baseball Team?

Minnesota Twins

What makes baseball fun? Or boring?

I don’t know if baseball is fun or boring

What is your favorite position?

My favorite position is short-stop

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?

I would want to be able to fly because then I would not have to walk

Coach Quote: “Wyatt always asks if he can be of help and is always showing determination!”

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

