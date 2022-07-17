Player Name: Keira Krawczyk
Sport: Little League
Grade: Second
Age: 7
How many home runs do you hope to hit?
I don’t know
Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball?
My favorite part about Little League is working with other people to catch the ball
Favorite Baseball Team?
I don’t have one
What makes baseball fun? Or boring?
Baseball is fun because you can hang out with your friends
What is your favorite position?
My favorite position is fielding
If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?
I would want to have invisibility because then no one can see me
Coach Quote: “Keira is always working hard and always making new friends!”
Player Name: Nolan Wagner
Sport: T-Ball
Grade: Pre-K
Age: 4
How many home runs do you hope to hit?
10
Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball?
My favorite part about T-Ball is hitting
Favorite Baseball Team?
Los Angeles Dodgers
What makes baseball fun? Or boring?
Baseball is fun because you’re learning new stuff
What is your favorite position?
My favorite position is being in the outfield
If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?
I would want to be able to spray spider webs so my brother can’t move
Coach Quote: “Nolan is always smiling and always says, ‘Thank you’ to the coaches. He is a very sweet kid!!”
Player Name: Avery Sirek
Sport: Softball
Grade: Seventh
Age: 13
How many home runs do you hope to hit?
A lot
Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball?
My favorite part about Softball are grounders
Favorite Baseball Team?
Minnesota Twins!
What makes baseball fun? Or boring?
Softball is fun because of the competition in games
What is your favorite position?
My favorite position is being the pitcher
If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?
I would want to be invisible because then I could walk around without my parents knowing
Coach Quote: “Avery is very coachable and works so hard every day!”
Player Name: Wyatt Nelson
Sport: Baseball
Grade: Sixth
Age: 10
How many home runs do you hope to hit?
A lot
Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball?
My favorite part about baseball is hitting
Favorite Baseball Team?
Minnesota Twins
What makes baseball fun? Or boring?
I don’t know if baseball is fun or boring
What is your favorite position?
My favorite position is short-stop
If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?
I would want to be able to fly because then I would not have to walk
Coach Quote: “Wyatt always asks if he can be of help and is always showing determination!”