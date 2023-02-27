A trio of Northfield High School wrestlers will be making the trek to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul March 2-4 to compete at the 2023 MSHSL Class AAA boys wrestling tournament.

Ryan Kuyper, Keith Harner, Owen Murphy

Northfield’s state qualifiers include Ryan Kuyper (195), Keith Harner (126) and Owen Murphy (182). (Photo by Tom Nelson)
KeithHarnerWin.JPG

Keith Harner celebrates his Section 1AAA championship at 126-pounds on Feb. 25. (Photo courtesy of Dana Kuyper)
OwenMurphyAction.JPG

State qualifier Owen Murphy in action at the Section 1AAA meet in Rochester. (Photo courtesy of Dana Kuyper)
RyanKuyperWin.JPG

Ryan Kuyper won the Section 1AAA championship at 195-pounds. (Photo courtesy of Dana Kuyper)
Ella Pagel and Caley Graber

Northfield Raiders to qualify for the 2023 MSHSL Girls Wrestling championship are defending 165-pound state champion Ella Pagel and Caley Graber at 100 pounds. (Photo by Tom Nelson)

