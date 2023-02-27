A trio of Northfield High School wrestlers will be making the trek to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul March 2-4 to compete at the 2023 MSHSL Class AAA boys wrestling tournament.
This year’s qualifiers for the Raiders include Keith Harner at 126 pounds, Owen Murphy at 182 pounds and Ryan Kuyper at 195 pounds.
At 106 pounds, Northfield’s Drew Pribyl placed fifth after posting an 11-0 major decision over Mason Teal of Rochester Century in his final bout of the tourney. The Raiders’ Charlie Johnson also gained a fifth place finish at the section tournament, while Harner won the championship at 126 pounds thanks to a 5-2 win over Ricky Cordova in the title bout.
The title provided Keith Harner with a ticket for the state tournament, which marks the second consecutive season that Keith Harner has qualified for state. In 2022, Keith Harner qualified for the trip to St. Paul at 113 pounds.
“That was my goal this year was to make it back to state,” Harner said. “This is a good time for me right now and the coaches have been working well with me. At state, I have to set up and finish my shots a little better.”
Murphy gained his bid to the state meet for the second consecutive season with a second place finish in the 182 pound bracket. Ranked 10th in the state at 182 pounds, Murphy scored a pin over Ryan Felts of Owatonna in the semifinals of the section meet before losing a match to Rochester Mayo’s #6 ranked Dylan Peper in the championship match. In the bout for true second and the trip to St. Paul, Murphy scored a 3-1 decision over Faribault’s George Soto.
“It’s always good being there,” Murphy said about his pending return trip to the state meet this weekend. “You always get to see all the top level competitors in Minnesota and I’m looking forward to it. My goal is to place and I’lll see what happens there. Obviously, this is when you want to peak and I’m feeling good about it.”
Kuyper added Northfield’s second title of the sectional tournament with a first place finish at 195 pounds. Kuyper opened with an 11-3 major decision against Faribault’s Marcos Ramierz before outlasting Blake Fitcher of Owatonna is a 2-0 overtime win in the championship match.
This will mark Kuyper’s second trip to the state tournament as he qualified in the 182 bracket in 2022.
“For me, it is a lot about just wrestling and keeping energy throughout the match,” Kuyper said about his recent success in the closing weeks of the season. “Lately, I’ve had some long matches and it is all about staying strong all the way through the third period. I’m looking forward to being down there at the X (Xcel Energy Center) and facing some good competition.”
In other action at the recent section meet, Sam Harner placed third at 132 pounds. He charted a 9-7 decision over Issak Douangdy of Rochester Century in the match for third place and his tournament record also included two falls on the day. The Raiders then earned a fifth place finish in the 138-pound bracket from Andrew Williams, who scored a pin against Tor Lindell of Rochester Mayo in the fifth-place bout.
At 145-pounds, Northfield’s Austin Benjamin placed fifth thanks to a fall at :59 against Michael Smith of Winona in the match for fifth place and Jack Pribyl placed fifth at 160-pounds after he pinned Julien Vinson-Audelat in the fifth place match. Colin Staab was another place winner for the Raiders at 170 pounds, Staab finished in third place in the bracket thanks to an 8-7 victory over Sam Oelfke of Austin.
At 285 pounds, Northfield’s Noah Ackerman placed sixth after losing by a pin to Andre Johnson of Winona in the fifth place match.
At the upcoming state championships, Harner will open competition in the 126 pound bracket with a match against Grant Marr of Forest Lake. Murphy is schedule to match up against Jake Borman of St. Thomas Academy in his first match at 182 pounds. At 195 pounds, Kuyper will open his state tournament run with a match against Logan Raj-Malikowski of Anoka. The double elimination tournament will then continue through March 4.
Girls state
The Northfield High School wrestling team will be sending two representatives to the upcoming MSHSL girls wrestling state championships, also held March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The group will includes sophomore Ella Pagel, who is a top seed heading into the tournament at 165-pounds, and top seed Caley Graber at 100-pounds.
Graber, who was one of the top wrestlers for the Raiders boys team throughout the season at 106-pounds, and will be making her first trip to the state meet this year. She face Mikailey Clark of Park Rapids at the state meet.
Pagel square off against Sarah Mann of St. Paul Harding in the first round of the 165-pound bracket at this year’s state meet. In the inaugural MSHSL Girls Wrestling State Championship last year, Pagel won the 165-pound title with a 2:48 fall against Kami Senlycki of Cambridge-Isanti.
The growth of girls wrestling in the state of Minnesota has been impressive as this year’s brackets in the girls tournament has gone from four qualifiers in 2022 to an eight person bracket for the championship in 2023.
One of the nation’s top ranked girl wrestlers in her weight division, Pagel won a second consecutive national championship at 164-pounds in the USA Wrestling Women’s 16U Freestyle National Championship tournament and placed second in the 164-pound bracket at the 2022 USA Wrestling Women’s Junior (18U) Freestyle National Championship over the summer.
The tournaments in Fargo are an annual gathering of the nation’s top wrestlers. The 16U division is open to all wrestlers who were born in the years 2006 or 2007, while the Junior division is open to all wrestlers were born after September 2002 and are currently enrolled in grades 9-12.
This marked the second consecutive season that Pagel has won the 16U national title at 164-pounds and it was her first year of competition in the Junior Division.
Both Graber and Pagel are both currently ranked number one in the state by The Guillotine at 100-pounds and 165-pounds respectively.
“I am excited for that adrenaline rush again,” Pagel said about the chance to compete again at the state meet. “It is an awesome experience…you get a chance to show what you have and what you’ve been working for all year.”
Graber added, “I’m excited to be wrestling on the big stage and showing off all by hard work in front of a lot of people.”