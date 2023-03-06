Northfield High School continued its run of influence at the MSHSL Girls Wrestling championship in 2023 as a pair of Raiders won individual state titles at the tournament, which was held on March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
For the second consecutive season, Northfield Ella Pagel placed first at the state meet in the 165-pound bracket and Caley Graber gained top honors in the 100-pound division for the Raiders.
Pagel made a major impact in the state tournament as she won all three of her matches by falls, and none of the matches went beyond the first period. Pagel started her title defense at 165-pounds with a fall at :37 against Sarah Mann of St. Paul Hardings.
In the second round, Pagel advanced with a fall at 1:18 against Apple Valley’s Esperanza Calvillo. The victory over Calvillo set up a championship showdown against Bemidji’s Elizabeth Oster, which Pagel won with a pin at :38 of the match.
In her first trip to the state tournament in St. Paul, Graber enjoyed similar success with three dominant wins to claim her title at 100-pounds. She opened competition at the Xcel with a 1:16 pin against Mikailey Clark of Park Rapids Area.
In the semi’s, Graber posted a pin at :49 against Abby Gindele of the Annandale-Maple Lake Lightning. The victory moved Graber into a championship match bout against Bianca Eide of Stillwater, which Graber won with a pin at 3:27.
“She (Caley) is used to wrestling on the big stage, but I think being at the Xcel with all the people was the biggest stage,” Northfield coach Geoff Staab said. “Caley’s been wrestling ever since she was a little five year old, and she was ready, confident and was very crisp and clean out there. She had great shots, ran great bars and nice tilts…she just went out and dominated her weight bracket.”
He added, “Caley puts in the work. She wrestles during the off season and puts in the time. As the season started, she just got better and better.”
Both Graber and Pagel both plan to continue training and wrestling with their sights set on the upcoming Cadet National and Junior National tournaments that take place in Fargo, N.D. during July.
“Both are ranked third in the nation in their respective weights and both do a lot of off season training and wrestling,” Staab said of his two state champs. In addition, Pagel has trained at the Olympic training center in the past.
“I am very privleged as a coach to have such elite wrestlers wrestling here for Northfield,” Staab said of Graber and Pagel.
In just its second year of existence, the MSHSL Girls Wrestling tournament continues to reflect the growth of the sport.
“There’s more numbers and more people coming out for girls wrestling,” Staab said. “Last year there were four person brackets and this year it was eight, and I think it is just going to keep growing to eventually be kind of like what they have with girls basketball and boys basketball or girls hockey and boys hockey. I am not sure when that will happen, but if the numbers keep rising like they are, I think it eventually should get there.”
Boys wrestling
The Northfield High School boys wrestling team advanced three wrestlers to the MSHSL tournament on March 3-4 in St. Paul. The trio of state qualifiers included sophomores Keith Harner, Ryan Kuyper and Owen Murphy, all of which were making their second trip to the state meet in 2023.
At 126-pounds, Harner opened the tournament with a loss to Grant Marr of Forest Lake. Harner lost by a pin at 3:20 against Marr, who went on to place fourth in the bracket.
In action at 182-pounds, Murphy lost a close 3-1 decision against Jake Borman of St. Thomas Academy, After a scoreless first period, Murphy gained a 1-0 lead with an escape in the second period. In the third period at 1:53, Borman tied the match with an escape and then won it in overtime with a takedown at :15.
Kuyper also suffered a first round loss in the 195-pound division against Logan Raj-Malikowski of Anoka. Kuyper opened the match with an escape before Raj-Malikowski moved to a 4-1 lead in the first period with a takedown and near fall. Both wrestlers battled through the second period with no points being issued before Raj-Malikowski sealed the match with an escape in the third period to earn the 5-1 win.
Despite the early departure from the state tournament, Staab believes the Northfield boys team will have a strong nucleus of returning athletes in 2023-24 - including his three state qualifiers from this season.
“We were a young team this year, but we had a strong sophomore class with some very good seventh, eighth and ninth graders coming up,” Staab said. “They (Harner, Kuyper and Murphy) have all been there twice now and they are already talking about setting goals to be on the podium next year.”
Staab added, “I see all them putting in some extra time during the offseason to get stronger and doing some more wrestling and hopefully they will make that advancement next year. They all have two years left and it is always good to get your feet wet. Now, they are all set in their goal of getting some more matches in at the state tournament over the next few years.”