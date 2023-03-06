Northfield High School continued its run of influence at the MSHSL Girls Wrestling championship in 2023 as a pair of Raiders won individual state titles at the tournament, which was held on March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

Ella Pagel Wrestling

Northfield’s Ella Pagel gets the upper hand in her title bout at 165-pounds against Elizabeth Oster of Bemidji State on March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Photo courtesy Minnesota State High School League)
Ella Pagel Champion

Northfield’s Ella Pagel gets her hand raised signaling a victory in the title bout at 165-pounds at this year’s MSHSL Girls Wrestling Championships in St. Paul. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota State High School league)
Caley Graber Champion

Caley Graber celebrates her first place finish in the 100-pound bracket at the recent MSHSL Girls Wrestling State Championships on March 4 in St. Paul. (Photo courtesy Minnesota State High School League)

