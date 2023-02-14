Two Raiders punched their tickets to the upcoming 2023 MSHSL girls wrestling state championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 2-4. The duo includes Northfield High School’s Caley Graber and Ella Pagel.
Graber qualified for the state tournament with a first place finish in the 100-pound bracket at the 2023 MSHSL Section 1-2 tournament in Hastings, Minn. on Saturday, Feb. 11. A freshman, Graber is currently ranked number one in the state at 100 pounds and this will be her first trip to the state meet.
Pagel earned her state championship bid with a first place finish in the 165-pound bracket at the recent 2023 section tournament. She is also ranked first in the state in the recent polls and will be making her second state tournament appearance.
The MSHSL held its first-ever girls state championship in 2022 with Pagel winning a state title at 165 pounds for the Raiders.
At the 2023 Sectional tournament, Graber opened with a 19-4 tech fall at 1:51 against Kendadee Bartel of Byron High School. In the championship bout, Graber scored an 11-3 major decision win over Lauren Elsmore of Pine Island.
A sophomore, Pagel rolled to another section title with a fall at :30 against Noelle Barclay of St. Charles in her first match of the day. To gain the championship, Pagel charted a fall at 1:07 against Esperanza Calvillo of Apple Valley.
Other Northfield wrestlers who competed at the Section tournament were Lainey Houts and Rowan Seeley. Houts placed third at 126-pounds with a 2-1 record. In her first match of the day, Houts lost to eventual champion Chloe Berg of Chatfield. In the wrestle backs, Houts gained a pin against Addison Curlee of Pine Island and then posted a fall at 4:42 against Fabiola Guerra-Guardado of Apple Valley in the third place match.
At 120 pounds, Seeley placed sixth with a 3-3 record. She opened with a pin against Shreuya Donthi of Rochester Century before losing to Trista Gessler of Tri-City United. In the wrestle backs, Seeley continue with a pins against Rebecca Stolp of Pine Island and Emmalyn Parish of Rochester Mayo before losing in the consolation semi’s to Lexi Timmerman of St. Peter. In the bout for fifth place, Seeley lost to Parker Gill of Cannon Falls.