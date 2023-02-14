Two Raiders punched their tickets to the upcoming 2023 MSHSL girls wrestling state championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 2-4. The duo includes Northfield High School’s Caley Graber and Ella Pagel.

CaleyGraber.JPG

Northfield’s Caley Graber won first place in the 100-pound bracket at the recent MSHSL section meet to qualify for the upcoming state meet. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
EllaPagel.JPG

Northfield’s Ella Pagel won first place in the 165-pound bracket at the recent MSHSL section meet to qualify for the upcoming state meet. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

