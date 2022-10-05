Each day we all face challenges and issues as we navigate through our day.
Some are minor, and we step right past them with energy to take on the next day.
Occasionally, we meet a challenge that is not easy. It could be an illness, the loss of a job or the loss of a loved one. They are all difficult and everyone has their own way of dealing with them.
When I was a school principal, I compared this process of dealing with challenges to a pickup truck. Some of us are half-ton, some are three-quarter ton, and some are full-ton trucks.
As a principal, when you get enough issues put on your plate, your pickup truck starts to get full. I was always grateful for the end of the school year when I could dump my truckload of issues and wait for the next school year.
People around us can be helpful or hurtful as we deal with a loss or major challenge. Some folks send us cards or notes, or call us. To me, your presence or lack of presence sends a strong message about how you feel about the person and the challenge they are facing.
Four years ago, I lost my bride of 42 years to the worst cancer: pancreatic. It was a gritty five-year battle that was a great demonstration of courage and fight.
When you lose a loved one, you go through a grieving process as you try and start to move forward. For some people, they never get over it. Everything in your environment reminds you of your loss and I found it very difficult to get away from those feelings.
Most people around me did their best to bring some cheer into my life. They would drink good coffee with me, listen to me, and be present when I needed them. The purple-outs at school will always be remembered fondly.
I had a few people who used three tough words when I was grieving that were not helpful. Their message was: “Why can’t he just get over it?” Those are tough words to hear.
I can remember coaches telling me to get over it when I dealt with an injury or a friend saying to get over it when you lost a friend. When you tell someone who has lost a spouse, a parent, or a child to “get over it” you may think you are helping in some way, but you are really sending a painful message to the person who is grieving.
I have written several times on grief when dealing with a loss. The quote that I like the best and still read each day is from Elizabeth Kulbler-Ross. Her message continues to be a source of inspiration for me.
The reality is that you will grieve forever. You will not “get over” the loss of a loved one; you will learn to live with it. You will heal and you will rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. You will be whole again, but you will never be the same. Nor should you be the same nor would you want to.
I would ask each of you to stop and think before you use the words, “get over it.” Remember that we each cope in our own way and we need people around us who are lifting us up, not pulling us down.
A warm hello and “how can I help” is a wonderful, nice bike greeting to consider using.