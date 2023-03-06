Theresa Henry.jpg

You are amazing. You, like me, have heard this multiple times. Yet often we may be caught off-guard, like I was a few months ago. I had just met this person, and she told me that I was amazing. Of course, I told her that she did not know me very well. As she got to know me better, the good and the not so good, she still insisted that I was amazing. I was eventually able to believe her. I am sure that I am not alone in feeling this way. When things do not go the way we hope or when life gets particularly difficult it can be easy to forget who our creator was.

