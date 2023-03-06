...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
You are amazing. You, like me, have heard this multiple times. Yet often we may be caught off-guard, like I was a few months ago. I had just met this person, and she told me that I was amazing. Of course, I told her that she did not know me very well. As she got to know me better, the good and the not so good, she still insisted that I was amazing. I was eventually able to believe her. I am sure that I am not alone in feeling this way. When things do not go the way we hope or when life gets particularly difficult it can be easy to forget who our creator was.
Why is it hard sometimes to believe, really believe wholeheartedly that we are amazing and wonderfully made by God? Psalm 139:14 reminds us to praise God not just because we are fearfully and wonderfully made but, because we know that God’s works are wonderful and amazing. God holds everything in balance. Difficulties should not define us, instead they can temper us and help us live with dignity and find an indestructible spirit in ourselves. Difficulties are never the end of the story. There is always a return of the light.
After a very long, snowy and cold winter, spring will be welcomed by most Minnesotans even if it does not actually appear in March. There is so much coming and going with the changing of each new season. Living in this season of change, I feel deep gratitude for my community, my friends and to God who draws us all together. Last October I had day surgery, however due to multiple complications I did not go home the next day, or that week. I was in the hospital for one week, then in a transitional care center in a wheelchair, for the next three months. I had to relearn many things including how to walk, then gain strength enough to walk without falling. I am still home bound but, I am eagerly awaiting this season of change so I can get outside in the warmer temperatures without having to worry about slipping. My return to the light.
"
Recognize that even our big problems are part of a long march demanding us to honor our human to God connection our interdependence with all of life. We are consciousness itself, loving awareness, born into this body with the grace of God. A most trustworthy and blessed project is to align yourself with compassion, to plant seeds of goodness, to use the creative force of your life to bring understanding, awakening and love to all. Foster trust in life’s renewal power, just like we trust spring and then summer to follow winter when fifteen inches of snow falls in late February or late March. You are wonderful and amazing. God knows it, I know it, and you can believe it too.
Chaplain Theresa Henry is the Emergency Disaster Chaplain for the Salvation Army Northern Division.