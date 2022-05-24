We have all faced unforeseen challenges throughout the pandemic these last three years: economic uncertainty, supply-chain issues, school closures, and everything in-between. The pandemic had a negative affected on many people’s mental health and created new barriers for people already suffering from mental illness. In January 2021, 41% of adults reported symptoms of mental health concerns. Seeing these impacts on our communities, my colleagues and I have made it a priority to make strategic investments in expanding mental health care access for Minnesotans of all ages.
I have been working hard in the Senate to ensure Minnesotans get the mental health care they need. The bill expands the use of mobile crisis service teams made up of mental health professionals and practitioners who provide psychiatric services to individuals within their own homes and at other sites outside the traditional clinical setting. Mobile crisis services provide a rapid response to individuals in a mental health crisis.
To ensure Minnesotans have access to quality care, the Senate is investing in loan forgiveness for mental health professionals and establishing a mental health supervision grant program. These grants would be given to licensed or certified mental health providers to fund the supervision of interns and clinical trainees working to become mental health professionals. The grants would also subsidize cost of licensing applications and licensing fees, helping graduates transition into the mental health profession.
While adults have reported mental health concerns stemming from the pandemic, our children have been struck with school closures and distance learning, the inability to interact closely with friends, stress, and loneliness. To address our children’s growing mental health concerns, we are investing in school-linked mental health grants to increase accessibility for children and youth who are uninsured or under insured and improve identification of mental health issues for children and youth.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and together we can work to end the stigma surrounding mental health issues. The pandemic has shown us that now, more than ever, mental health is just as important as physical health. I challenge everyone to take a few minutes each week to prioritize themselves. As always, it is my honor to serve you! Please not hesitate to email me at sen.rich.draheim@senate.mn or give me a call at 651-296-5558.
Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, represents District 20 in the Minnesota Senate.