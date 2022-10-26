4-H is an organization that so many have heard of. However, there are still so many people that are unfamiliar with the details of what 4-H actually is and who can be part of it.
Before we get too far, let’s bust the myth that you have to have animals or live on a farm to be part of 4-H. Yes, livestock and agriculture have always been and still are a strong part of 4-H’s background. However, 4-H is open to all youth who are enrolled in kindergarten through one year past high school graduation, no matter where you live or where your interests lie. One of the perks to becoming a 4-H member is that you can join at any age within that range.
When our youngest members who are in kindergarten, first and second grade join 4-H, they get the fun label of being a Cloverbud. This introduction to 4-H is a non-competitive experience that lets them explore some of what 4-H has to offer.
Once youth advance to third grade and above, they become a ‘regular’ 4-H member. This allows them a little more independence as well as the opportunity to compete if they choose to.
4-H is designed to offer something for everyone. There’s a large variety of opportunities that offer skill development.
These opportunities can include project areas that vary from livestock, agronomy, and horticulture to photography, arts and crafts and needle arts. There’s potential for learning about natural sciences, industrial technology, and STEM related subjects.
This is a very small example of project areas. To see the bigger picture of project areas, visit our state 4-H website at https://extension.umn.edu/ways-participate-4-h/projects-and-more.
Besides skill development in project areas, there is a wide range of activities where members can practice using numerous life skills such as leadership, team-building, public speaking, goal setting, service learning, etc.
Although our program is focused on reaching youth in our communities, there is another set of people who help make it successful. They would be our caring adults. Because of adult volunteers who have an interest in educating others about their passions and guiding our youth, 4-H is able to offer more opportunities.
If you know youth in your life who are looking for a positive experience where they can create lasting relationships and develop a variety of skills to use throughout their lifetime, I highly encourage you to connect with your local Extension office. This program is offered in all 87 Minnesota counties, as well as nationwide.
The same goes for adults who would like to give their time to supporting a positive youth development organization.
In Rice County, contact the Extension office at 507-332-6162 or you can send me an email at chadw021@umn.edu.
To learn more about what 4-H has to offer, check out this website: https://extension.umn.edu/4-h/about-4-h