We see it often here at HOPE Center: victims of domestic violence asking us whether they are actually the ones who are the abusers. Though this may seem counterintuitive, research shows that it can be the result of perpetrators of domestic violence employing tactics designed to achieve exactly that.
These victims of violence are also the victims of calculated manipulation. Their abusers keep them mentally off-balance to the point where they don’t trust their own intuition, their own sense of reality. One of the ways that perpetrators achieve this is through a process called DARVO.
DARVO is a term that was originally coined by Dr. Jennifer Freyd, a psychology researcher who is a professor emerita of Psychology at the University of Oregon and adjunct professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences in the Stanford University School of Medicine. She is also the Founder and President of the Center for Institutional Courage.
Dr. Freyd lists the elements of DARVO as Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender. It describes a process by which perpetrators of domestic and/or sexual violence control and manipulate their victims.
Deny - This process begins with the abuser denying what has actually taken place. As you can imagine, this denial can plant the seeds of doubt for victims to start questioning what they thought was the reality of their experience. This can also involve abusers minimizing what occurred. The victims then wonder whether they may be blowing the situation out of proportion. This denial also starts to paint the abuser as the victim, the target of baseless accusations.
Attack - The next step is for the abuser to attack the victim’s credibility so that others (friends, family, law enforcement) won’t believe the accusations. This may also include harassing or bullying the victim in an attempt to get the original complaint dropped.
Reverse Victim and Offender - The final component of DARVO involves the perpetrator reversing the roles of the victim and the offender. The abuser assumes the role of victim and accuses the true victim of being the offender. This shifts attention and suspicion to the other party to sow doubt regarding the accusations.
The abuser may be able to convince others that the victim is lying to make the perpetrator out to be the bad guy. This can include convincing others that there is an ulterior motive such as gaining custody of children or realizing a bigger divorce settlement. Sadly, the victims may then spend more time and energy defending themselves than seeking the assistance and support they need.
Dr. Freyd’s research has shown that employing the DARVO strategy can be successful. Individuals targeted by DARVO tactics are more likely to end up blaming themselves. Perhaps not surprisingly, the research also showed that others who were told about accounts of abuse followed by a DARVO response were more likely to doubt the victim.
How can we work to counter the impact of DARVO on victims and others? Education is key. Developing an awareness of these calculated behaviors can result in people recognizing when these tactics are being employed. This awareness makes it less likely that people will believe the abuser’s false claims.
Oftentimes, victims of DARVO tactics recognize that something is “off” but they may very well not be able to identify exactly what is happening to them. Having an objective observer who is outside of the relationship can provide clarity, reassurance and a path forward. That is one of the many ways we at HOPE Center provide our clients with tangible assistance that helps them understand and overcome their situations and move forward with their lives.