We see it often here at HOPE Center: victims of domestic violence asking us whether they are actually the ones who are the abusers. Though this may seem counterintuitive, research shows that it can be the result of perpetrators of domestic violence employing tactics designed to achieve exactly that.

"

Erica Staab-Absher is executive director of the HOPE Center. Reach the center at 507-332-0882.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments