Something rather puzzling happened during the Rice County redistricting hearings to create the electoral maps we are going to be using for the next decade. People who live in the townships and farmers attended in droves at one of the hearings to express their worries about what they thought was the eventuality of cities in our county obtaining more representation than rural areas. One after another presented their worries that rural interests and needs would be neglected. What was on display was an explicit us versus them mentality.
The work some organizations were doing, such as Rice County Neighbors United, required the technical assistance of experts on the electoral maps. We teamed up with a statewide effort led by Common Cause Minnesota. Assistance was needed to help understand how the census data applies to the maps and how changing the boundaries could affect everybody. At one of the county hearings, some presenters insisted, without proof, that the statewide organizations were imposing their Twin Cities area perspective. Instead, what these organizations had done was help navigate a process that is obscure and made too complicated for regular people to follow.
Local organizations worked for months trying to understand how redistricting works, looking at the current maps, the proposed maps and the hopes for a balanced county, cities and state. No organization started the conversation asserting that farms and farmers should not be heard. The conversation was never about not valuing their essential work but rather how everyone can have a spot at the same table.
And this is why the whole dynamic at the hearing was puzzling to many of us. When was this deep divide created? When did farmers become so distrustful of urban areas? From where I stand all I see is urban-based citizens supporting agriculture against the companies that destroy small farmers in our counties. I see people acutely aware of the severe challenges farmers face on a daily basis from the weather to transportation issues, from the volatile market of their crops and animal diseases that can wipe away years of efforts in one season.
What we learned from participating at the Rice County hearings was that we have a long way to go to generate greater understanding between urban and rural areas. This lack of understanding of each other cannot stand. It is harmful to everybody, especially because it is not very true. We would like to understand where this is coming from and how we interrupt the distrust moving forward.
On the other hand, it is blatantly clear that Northfield residents, usually very involved in what is happening at the city level, need to be more involved in what happens at the county level; in other cities in the county beyond Northfield. I and others are on a quest to understand, to learn, to meet with others and perhaps create a future not governed by us versus them, but rather, how do we all grow and achieve our goals to have better lives and achieve our hopes for our children to thrive and grow to become the adults we want them to be.