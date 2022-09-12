The Black Shirts (Italy, 1919-) and the Brown Shirts (Germany, 1922-) were paramilitary groups that acted as enforcers for fascists in their respective nations.

Bruce proudly wears a Red Shirt of conservatism in Bridgewater Township (although his Trekkie friends warn against that color choice). He plans to celebrate Constitution Day (Sept. 17) there with a nice local brew.

