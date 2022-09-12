The Black Shirts (Italy, 1919-) and the Brown Shirts (Germany, 1922-) were paramilitary groups that acted as enforcers for fascists in their respective nations.
In general they bullied both in-group followers of the fascists as well as intimidating out-groups that were considered enemies of the fascists.
After World War II we thought we’d put these bullies behind us, but in fact we merely chased them underground.
In the Soviet Union, under Joseph Stalin, similar intimidation cadres and tactics were used by party officials who used terror to control the people. These operatives are a well-known stock character in any movie about Stalin’s (or Vladimir Putin’s) Russia. In China, these tactics were known as struggle sessions, and were similarly used to intimidate the masses.
The use of terror by powers that be, against the people they control, in the name of the state, is a long and ugly history indeed.
When the founders were writing the U.S. Constitution they could see the power of the mob coming down the pike, pulling tumbrels carrying victims to the guillotines. Although the French Reign of Terror was still in the future, the path to mob rule was clear, and we created a Constitution to control those passions without yielding all power to the state.
For nearly 200 years, we toyed with the rule of law, and slowly established that rule as the quieting force to be used to manage our deeper conflicts.
In 1860-65 we nearly lost that rule of law, and an estimated three-quarters of a million died fighting over the question of Union vs independence. Since that war we had settled into a sort of long evolutionary process where progress was slow but steady.
Until the 1950s and 1960s. Then we experienced a new form of populism, and the author Saul Alinsky documented the Rules for Radicals (1971) to explain how community organizers could confront and challenge the people with the power.
Although historians are mixed in their assessment of the actual efficacy of confrontation as a political lever of change, the activists are fully on board. So much so that the right has rediscovered these ideas in the writings of H. L. Richardson (“Confrontational Politics” 2010). The activist right embraced these possibly faulty rules from the left, and the two groups have proceeded to battle each other ever since.
Now, with the battleground of public opinion transitioning to the world of social media, we are seeing the unholy powers of the mob as it functions when unconstrained by the power structure.
With no real leadership from the top, we see the left and the right dragging us toward an abyss that may swallow entire countries (Brazil, Italy, and the U.S. come to mind).
With a new evil, the “algorithms” of the profit-centers of the social media platforms providing guard rails that serve only to keep us off the road rather than on it, we are confronted with moral challenges for the middle. Specifically, where do we stand and how do we draw the lines?
This challenge is a double challenge in the presence of the new mobs, the modern brown shirts of the cancel culture left and the black shirts of the MAGA right. Both sets of bullies only serve their limited world views, and both gain more power from the fight that they would from a peace.
So, what color is our shirt?