Freedom isn't free, but it doesn't need to be this costly.
We're all well aware of the constitutional amendments that have afforded the residents of the United States privileges not shared by all across the world. We're all also well aware that there are many limitations to what we're actually allowed to do without consequence.
So let us stop bastardizing the second amendment.
Indeed, it states "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." It doesn't take much at all to deduce the purpose of this provision in the still fledgling country in which it was written — a population of people with the means to defend their homes and their country when at war. This was of particular relevance 231 years ago when the amendment was ratified.
Do we believe this country's founding fathers had predicted the use of these "arms" for the purpose of killing mass amounts of children? Do we believe the writers of the second amendment thought everyone needed access to the types of "arms" that spray bullets indiscriminately? Do we believe that people living in the 1700s understood mental health, the human psyche, and the potential dangers of the wrong person with a powerful weapon in their hands?
In Politico/Morning Consult polls conducted after the Uvalde elementary school shooting (we now have to specify which mass murder of our young kids we're speaking about), 88% of respondents strongly or somewhat supported background checks on all gun sales, with 8% strongly or somewhat opposed; 75% strongly supported creating a national database with info about each gun sale, with 18% opposed; and 67% supported banning assault-style weapons, with 25% opposed.
These are high majorities in favor of enhanced restrictions. These are not extreme restrictions either; they do not conflict with the second amendment; they do not take away Americans' abilities to defend themselves; they do not prevent people from hunting and shooting for sport.
They wouldn't be enough to completely stop mass shootings either.
But we can't know how many lives have been saved by the laws already in place, and we can't afford to assume that our prevention efforts don't have an impact.
And most of us know well that countries less steeped in gun culture, like Australia, have effectively enforced much tighter restrictions on firearms and have seen very few mass shootings (or none, depending on your definition). In Australia, private gun owners have actually increased, on average, the number of guns in their possession since tighter restrictions went into effect in 1996, but the laws have made it exceedingly difficult for someone to get any type of assault-style weapon and acquiring any gun requires several steps to prove responsibility.
It should be noted that 54% of respondents to the Politico/Morning Consult poll also supported equipping teachers and school staff with concealed firearms to respond in the event of a school shooting, with 34% opposed.
Data and public opinion like that cannot be ignored, but I personally see that as a completely asinine "solution" and an unfortunate reflection of the debilitating mental impact these continual disasters have had on the American mindset. Using a gun is not a teacher's job and never should be.
My biggest frustration with those types of solutions are that they punish people who bear no responsibility for these tragedies. Let's remember: some people don't want guns.
Most gunowners are responsible gunowners. That's a fact. And I personally do not have a desire, nor see a way, to take away every American's home defense handgun or their hunting rifle.
But when a toy proves too dangerous for our toddlers, we take it away. When military-style weapons prove too dangerous for our adults, let's take them away.
Whatever solutions you believe in, never become desensitized to the horror innocent people experience, as they realize they're trapped and they're going to die. Those kids in Uvalde never got to explore the opportunities our freedoms afford. Instead, they were the cost — and prices don't get any higher.
Our freedoms don't benefit the dead.