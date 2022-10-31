Northfield School District voter support for the two funding referenda on next Tuesday's ballot will provide important returns to area residents and students. As a current and recent past member of several school district advisory committees dealing with facilities, finances and planning, I believe that the funding from the referenda will provide good returns on the requested and needed investments.
Our quality schools are a "growth driver" for Northfield and Dundas residential and business growth. The district also attracts and registers over 200 open enrollees from outside of our district, which brings in over $2 million per year in additional MN state aid! Part of the referenda proceeds will support the science, technology, vocational and skilled trades areas. We need to invest in expanding and upgrading our facilities, staff, equipment and software, to avoid obsolescence in our STEM curricula. This is necessary if we intend to compete favorably with Farmington, Lakeville South and other nearby school districts.
Our superintendent Dr. Hillmann was just selected as the 2023 MN superintendent of the year! I am just as impressed with the competence of our other staff directors in the facility, financial and technology areas. Our creative faculty and staff visioning, combined with their fiscal responsibility, has also benefited from the oversight of an excellent school district board. Please vote in favor of these two referenda, to help keep our school district and high school as "best in class".
