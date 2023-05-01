We knew this was coming, the second round of heartache for all Viking Terrace residents. And here we are, almost an exact year after the nightmare began, again battling a company not seeking to benefit the residents but their bottom line. While everybody enjoyed a reprieve when Minnesota Attorney General intervened and the new rules were suspended, the company is issuing the new ones, and they are almost as damaging as the first set.

Mar Valdecantos is director of Rice County Neighbors United/Vecinxs Unidxs, supporting the Mercado Local.

