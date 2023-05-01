...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
.Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 mph are expected again
Tuesday with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent.
Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire
weather conditions are becoming increasingly likely and any fires
that form will have the ability to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon
through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
We knew this was coming, the second round of heartache for all Viking Terrace residents. And here we are, almost an exact year after the nightmare began, again battling a company not seeking to benefit the residents but their bottom line. While everybody enjoyed a reprieve when Minnesota Attorney General intervened and the new rules were suspended, the company is issuing the new ones, and they are almost as damaging as the first set.
The city of Northfield is currently engaged in an exercise, searching for a renewed identity, and staff launched a survey about Northfield. Of the people who did answer, the most salient issue was housing. That is, the lack of housing in Northfield. What has been a crisis for some time now is only getting worse and existing affordable housing is getting more expensive and unaffordable.
Lakeshore, the company that bought Viking a year ago, is again raising the rent and issuing new rules that continue to be very troubling. The Viking Terrace Resident Association Board has been trying since December to bargain with the company to remove some of their most abusive rules and include language to grandfather in existing structures and pets. None of the requests and suggestions, except the fixing of a minor mistake and an incongruency, were adopted by the company. This clearly demonstrates this company is unwilling to compromise and work with the residents.
Here we are, feeling cornered by a phenomenal adversary, but like David against Goliath, the fight is not over, and the residents will continue to fight against the unjust treatment to which they are being subjected. Seeking legal counsel, asking the city of Northfield to step up and implement protections and find provisions and ordinances to help, inviting the community at large to accompany the residents in this difficult time, is what is ahead of all of us in Northfield.
Fighting for affordable housing has become a question of survival for many communities, including Northfield. It affects all areas. Employers cannot hire workers since it is almost impossible for new hires to find housing. The Northfield school district is losing students and one cause is fewer families moving into town because of the lack of housing. We are doing something terribly wrong if this is the state of affairs in town. Can we put our heads and hearts together and find solutions?
Stay tuned to community actions, including a Prayer Walk. Pastor Rachel Morey, from the Methodist Church, had the idea last fall, when we knew things were difficult. The idea is to rally everybody in Northfield to show support for our Viking Terrace neighbors, and for all of our low-income neighbors on the north side of town for that matter. Could we convince Lakeshore to sell the park to its rightful owners, the many families who have lived there for decades and have them steward this beautiful and vibrant community on the north side of town?
Mar Valdecantos is director of Rice County Neighbors United/Vecinxs Unidxs, supporting the Mercado Local.