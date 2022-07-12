As it is written in Hebrews Chapter 13 Verse 2: Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.
By now we hope Northfielders are aware that a corporation, Lakeshore Management, in April of this year, bought Viking Terrace Mobile Home Park and intends to gentrify it, increasing the asset value and therefore the rents, while imposing unattainable rules on the long-time residents who are financially unable to comply. The end result will be their eviction and homelessness as their homes are no longer “mobile” and cannot be removed.
As a show of force, faith leaders at United Methodist, Emmaus, St. Johns, First UCC and Bethel, stepped forward as allies to the residents of Viking and hosted Minnesota Attorney General Complaint Parties with their congregations. We know more local faith leaders will follow.
A campaign has been mounted to combat the corporation’s business plan forcing them into complying with Minnesota’s Manufactured Home Park and Tenant Landlord laws as well as nondiscriminatory practices.
Northfielders will not tolerate discrimination and oppression of our neighbors. If you want to join us in this campaign email Gina Washburn: washburng@hotmail.com
Gina Washburn, Chair First UCC Immigrant Welcoming Ministry
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.