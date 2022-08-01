...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Regarding "I'm no political scientist" by Deb Kaczmarek of the Rice County Republicans (July 22, 2022): I filed away this essay on inflation for teaching my students how to write a thesis.
The lesson plan writes itself: "Take out your red pens and underline every piece of evidence she gave for her thesis. No, put your hands down; just do it." It's a cheesy old gag; students turn from fretting that they have no red pen to laughing that they don't need one. She pitched a no-hitter! Having read thousands of theses I can assure you how extraordinary this is.
But the kicker: "Now pull out your purple pens and circle where she stated her thesis." The real skill is in convincing someone of an argument that you not only did not support but never actually said.
Then I'd split them into teams identifying propaganda tricks for extra credit. In sixth grade Mrs. Hauer had us memorize the seven techniques of propaganda, but discovering them yourself is far more effective. And we'll run out of time; her piece is like that geography illustration that amazingly packs a harbor, mesa, glacier, isthmus etc. into one little neighborhood.
I am a historian, and Kaczmarek is a master essayist up there with George Orwell. Remember in October.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.