If you plan to save seeds from your garden, you may want to start collecting. There are several factors that will affect your seed-saving success, from which plants you choose to how you store the seeds.
First, some plants are better candidates for seed-saving than others. Cross-pollinating vegetables are more likely to cross with other varieties in your garden or your neighbors’ gardens and can have unpredictable results. For example, popcorn can pollinate a stand of sweet corn from a nearby garden. This will affect the flavor of the current sweet corn crop, and a crop grown from these seeds will be neither good sweet corn nor good popcorn.
Additionally, vine crops have separate male and female flowers, which can cross-pollinate. Avoid saving these seeds if you have multiple different vine crops in your garden, as you can end up with a zucchini-pumpkin hybrid that may not have the best qualities of either parent.
Self-pollinating vegetables are more likely to produce what you’d expect. Common garden plants that are self-pollinating include tomatoes, peppers, beans, and peas.
The variety of your plant also makes a difference. If you planted an heirloom or open-pollinated variety, it is a good candidate for seed saving. If you planted a hybrid variety, saving seeds might result in plants that don’t have the same qualities of the parent.
You’ll also want to look for healthy plants with no sign of disease and also look for fruit and/or pods that don’t have blemishes.
In summary, seeds from healthy, self-pollinating, non-hybrid plants are your best shot at a predictable outcome similar to the parent plant. Again, some of these plants are tomatoes, peppers, peas and beans.
For tomatoes, allow fruits to ripen and scoop out the seeds and the gel surrounding them. Put the seeds and gel in a glass jar with some water and stir twice a day. The seeds should sink to the bottom within five days, then pour off the liquid, rinse the seeds and spread them out to dry on paper towels.
As for peppers, allow some fruits to stay on the plants until they become fully ripe and start to wrinkle, then remove the seeds and spread them out to dry.
Save peas and beans by allowing the pods to ripen on the plants until they are dry and starting to brown, with the seeds rattling inside. This may be up to a month after you would normally harvest peas or beans to eat.
Strip the pods from the plants and spread them out to dry indoors. They should dry at least two weeks before shelling, or you can leave the seeds in the pods until planting time.
In general, store your seeds in a cool, dry, dark environment. You will want to use the seeds within a few years; the longer seeds are stored, the less likely they are to germinate well.
Remember to label your saved seeds with their name, variety and the date you collected them.