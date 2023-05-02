I think the flight attendants have it right. The oxygen mask goes on yourself first before giving it to the person you are caring for. This simple reminder essentially gives us permission to give ourselves the care we need Why it is so difficult for us to do it then? Burnout and stress are rampant in our society.

"

Eric Lundin is a licensed psychologist who has worked for Rice County for 34 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments