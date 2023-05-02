...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
I think the flight attendants have it right. The oxygen mask goes on yourself first before giving it to the person you are caring for. This simple reminder essentially gives us permission to give ourselves the care we need Why it is so difficult for us to do it then? Burnout and stress are rampant in our society.
Burnout can be characterized by three things: emotional exhaustion, negative cynical attitudes toward life and a reduced sense of personal accomplishment. Burnout occurs when the rewards for the emotional labor do not offset the cost.
Stress is somewhat different. When stressed, there may be sense of over-engagement with feelings of hyperactivity and urgency, a loss of energy, more anxiety and a feeling of fatigue. Here are some tips to consider to care for yourself so you can better help your family and friends when needed.
Create a strong social support network. Did you know, the average American has one less good friend than they did 20 years ago? If you have not talked to a friend in a year or two, call them on the phone. No texting!
Increase your self-awareness. Tune into your stress signals. Try to recognize them earlier and have a plan to alleviate them.
Learn to say no or yes. Experiment with saying no to everything that is requested of you for a week. Or at least ask for time to think about a request before saying yes. It may be important to say no to opportunities even when they sound intriguing. There are times to say yes especially when you are prone to withdrawing into yourself.
Make a small change. I mean very small. Turn off your phone for an hour, charge your phone outside of your bedroom, take three calming breaths after you turn off the TV. Leave the phone at home when on a date with your significant other. Try reading again, but maybe only a few paragraphs each night.
Your schedule should include a half day to yourself. Schedule a fun activity for yourself or family.
Go walking. Better yet, walk with someone. Our connection with someone will strengthen when walking together. Studies show when you walk outside, you create opportunities to feel awe in your life. This feeling of awe can happen out of nowhere as you hear the cardinal sing in the morning or observe the leaves pop on the trees seemingly out of nowhere. Walk near water or at dawn or dusk. Being around water calms us naturally.
Get outdoors! Encounters with nature activate dopamine which in turn animates our desire to explore and wonder at the beauty of our world. Being outdoors reduces our flight or fight responses and it will reduce depression and the inflammatory response.
We are in the middle of a mental health crisis. Because of the pandemic, people may have forgotten how to take care of themselves.
As one expert put it, self- care may be as simple as this: Go bowling.
Eric Lundin is a licensed psychologist who has worked for Rice County for 34 years.