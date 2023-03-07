Most of the focus of HOPE Center is on working with our clients — the women and men who come to us for assistance regarding domestic violence and/or sexual assault that they are experiencing. However, we know it is equally important to help the perpetrators change their behaviors and address the related root causes.
To achieve these goals, we partner with organizations and government agencies who research the related issues and who provide services directly to the perpetrators.
Perpetrators of domestic violence and/or sexual assault are most often driven by the need for power and control over their victims. This can also be accompanied by a strong sense of entitlement. Therefore, it is understandable that there are no quick fixes that would eliminate these motivations and change the related behaviors.
However, there has been considerable research into possible intervention strategies and various tactics have shown positive results. These processes involve a lot of work by the abuser along with a resolve to change.
Lundy Bancroft, an author and consultant with over 30 years of experience related to interventions for abusive men and their families, developed a checklist designed to assess whether the perpetrator has, in fact, changed his ways.
This checklist includes fully admitting what he has done, no longer blaming of the victim, and accepting responsibility for his actions. It also involves the abuser developing kind and respectful behaviors, carrying his weight in the relationship and in the home, and changing how he handles conflict in the relationship.
Joe Babcock, probation agent with Dodge and Olmstead County Community Corrections, states “The introduction of evidenced-based practice interventions is essential to address domestic violence because they lower recidivism.” Babcock goes on to note that these types of interventions lower the domestic violence-related costs to society including law enforcement, the court system and child protective services.
I have written a past column about The Duluth Model that focuses on helping the perpetrator to change. This process involves non-violence courses that help the abuser look more closely at his actions and the effect those actions have on the victims. The results speak for themselves: 68% of offenders who complete the classes do not reoffend and these results have been replicated in other communities that have adopted these strategies.
In Minnesota, there is currently a statewide effort underway to research and identify best practices to determine which methods of treatment and supervision are most effective.
This process is being spearheaded by Violence Free Minnesota along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections. The Battered Women’s Justice Project has also received a federal grant to support their research into pertinent projects in other states and to develop related trainings.
Recent research has revealed that intervention with abusers is more successful when it takes an individualized approach. This includes an assessment to evaluate the risk of the perpetrator reoffending.
An appropriate treatment plan is then developed to address dynamic risk factors — those that are identified as changeable — as opposed to static factors which, by definition, are not. Research studies have also uncovered links between domestic violence and substance abuse, anti-social personality factors (such as impulsivity, risk-taking and aggression) and employment status.
One of the proven strategies to address these types of drivers is cognitive behavioral intervention, which focuses on the perpetrator’s needs while also providing critical skills. This type of intervention addresses the individual’s desire to change and supplies information and skills related to the connection between thoughts, feelings and actions as well as how to successfully regulate emotions.
While HOPE Center’s primary focus remains the safeguarding of the health and safety of the victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, we will continue to monitor the results of research and innovative programs related to helping perpetrators change their behaviors.
All of the organizations and agencies working on related research and implementation share the same goal: eliminating domestic violence and sexual assault and creating healthy and rewarding relationships.