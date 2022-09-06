As we head into September, it never ceases to surprise and delight me to experience how our community transitions from a low to medium to high level hum of activity. It’s truly amazing to see the amount of preparation, excitement, and energy that our community transitions into as we prepare to start a new K-12 school year serving 4000 students, welcome an additional 5,000 students from all over the world to our two colleges, and host the third largest festival in Minnesota.
Few communities can match Northfield’s commitment to education, both as a cultural factor and as a strong, stable economic driver for our community. And with almost 49% of our Northfield population made up of young people 24 and under (2019 American Community Survey), it’s an investment in both the here and now and in the future of our community.
Thank you to the over 2400 employees working in some capacity at one of our colleges or within our K-12 public and private educational system…your dedication and commitment to raising up that next generation of leaders who will help form and shape our world is commendable!
And to all of you working to prepare our community to host 100,000 to 200,000 visitors over the next five days — thank you. It’s an honor for our small town to host one of Minnesota’s largest community celebrations and largest all-volunteer event in the state.
For over 70 years, we have celebrated the courage of our small town heroes that defeated Jesse James. This was a defining moment in our history that truly speaks to the level of loyalty and passion that community members have always had for our community. It’s this level of emotional connection to our small town where people champion and defend one another and our community in times of need that inspires me. I would even say it’s the secret sauce that makes our small town such a vibrant healthy fun place where people want to be.
Every day each of us contributes to this vibrancy through millions of little acts as we go about our lives that creates this community of the whole. It’s the small things like holding the door for someone or giving directions to a stranger trying to find their way in a new place that makes up the totality of this community that we all know, love, and cherish.
Northfielders throughout the generations have worked to create a warm and inviting community where all people can thrive. I’m grateful for the quality of life here that we continually work to make better for those new to town and townies alike.
I wish you all the absolute best as we work together to make a difference in both small and simple ways for those around us. You are the secret sauce that makes our small town vibrant, healthy, and fun!
