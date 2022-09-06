As we head into September, it never ceases to surprise and delight me to experience how our community transitions from a low to medium to high level hum of activity. It’s truly amazing to see the amount of preparation, excitement, and energy that our community transitions into as we prepare to start a new K-12 school year serving 4000 students, welcome an additional 5,000 students from all over the world to our two colleges, and host the third largest festival in Minnesota.

Rhonda Pownell is the mayor of Northfield.

