As we are wrapping up our summer and 4-H year, I would like to take a moment to reflect and share my sincere gratitude for everyone who helped to make our county fair a success, especially the 4-H program. Although the county fair events only last about a week, there are so many moving parts to make this wheel operate smoothly throughout the entire year and help get us to this point.

Kelly Chadwick is the Rice County 4-H Extension educator.

