In 2011, I took over the role of Defeat of Jesse James Days Horseshoe Hunt chairman from Franklin and Bette Lee, after spending a few years watching and learning under their wings.
I spent a massive amount of time and resources in the prior winter picking out my hiding spot, digging into historical facts to use in my wordplay, and perfecting my six clues to be released, one at a time, day by day, in the 2011 game that takes place the week before “Defeat Days.”
Tommy Matheson found the horseshoe taped to the backside of the sink in the pavilion at Odd Fellows Park on day two. I couldn’t believe it. All of those unused clues took me forever to put together. (I would later use this park a second time and draw upon my research once again.) I was so disappointed that I asked the DJJD General Chairwoman Shelly Brady if I could quickly launch another hunt. She agreed.
I got donors together in a few hours and launched another hunt immediately. I would scramble each night, writing up the clues for that next day until it was found by Todd Fredrickson on the fourth day by the city well pump across the street from Saint Peter's Lutheran Church on Ames Street. I used a mini horseshoe, put it inside a Christmas tree ornament that was shaped like a gift box, painted it dark brown, and hung it deep inside the branches of a pine tree.
The following Monday, I received a call from then Executive Director of the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce Kathy Feldbrugge. She watched the “hunt” excitement go down over Defeat and wondered if I’d be up for bringing that tradition to Winter Walk. I was.
We came up with the rules, payout, and plan to release just four daily clues during the week of Winter Walk starting on Monday and ending on Thursday, the day of Winter Walk. On the fourth day, Jennifer Schwartz and her young girls found the metal snowflake ornament stuck to the inside of the metal base of a street (path) light pole along the Cannon River Walk just behind the old Archer House and next to the Kuchera building where my office window at KYMN overlooked that very spot.
Yes, I watched them wander around until they eventually checked that light pole and claimed the prize.
Medallion hunts are more popular around our state than you’d think. In fact, according to Ed Brodie (2021 Horseshoe Hunt co-winner and 2016 Winter Walk Hunt winner), there are over 60 community hunts just within an hour of the metro area. The Defeat of Jesse James Days Horseshoe Hunt averages around $1,500-$1,800 in payouts, thanks to the generous event sponsors and donors. That is one of the highest payouts in the state after the Winter Carnival’s $10,000 purse.
This year's Ornament Hunt will pay out $750 in Chamber Bucks (certificates to be used at a participating Chamber member’s retail store). I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many of these serious hunters over the past decade, getting to know a handful of them quite well. They are a group of dedicated, clever, and persistent hunters that keep me on my toes.
Many say they very much enjoy coming to Northfield for our hunts and enjoy our scenic and historic City as they wander about, even if they don’t win that year. I am happy to introduce one of these experienced hunters as this year's guest clue writer.
To mix things up and to give me a bit of a break with the sleuthing, Jason Michaelson, of St. Paul, has volunteered to help this year. We will be releasing clue No. 1 on Monday, Dec. 5, via Northfield News, KYMN and the Chamber.
If you feel like having a winter “walk” through our city’s public spaces next week, pay attention. You just might know what the clues are referencing.