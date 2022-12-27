Northfield School Superintendent Matt Hillmann is saying they are considering multiple dates for a special election. Why not go for a November election, alongside Northfield City’s bonding referendum? That would be fairest for all voters, as special elections historically have had very low turnouts.
Interest expense matters, as interest on 30-year bonds can nearly double the principle, as shown in the Rice County new jail financing, where $40 million principle on the bonds will ultimately cost $80 million with interest. Even Ehlers, financial consultants to Northfield city and schools, recently told the schools that a delay could raise interest expense an extra $3 million.
But things keep changing rapidly. Hillmann was publicly talking about a $20 million school ice arena but now says it is held up by city negotiations. His “preferred option” is bonding $60 million for high school renovation plus $20 million option for sports facilities. Which of course could double with interest expense.
At the same time, Ben Martig, city manager, and his staff, spoke to Rotary about the new Downtown Gateway Development. On top of the $40 million riverfront parks, a similar sized development on top of what was Northfield News on Fifth Street. Martig did not even venture a price tag.