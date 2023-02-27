Everyone, no matter their income, location or employment status, needs and wants to be able to take care of themselves and their families. As a business owner I know that it was very important to my business that my employees have peace of mind about the well being of their families, and that taking time off to care for a failing parent or a spouse recovering from an injury or when having a baby was not optional.
There is a bill being heard in the Minnesota House and Senate that proscribes a robust paid family and medical leave program. It is difficult to attract and retain good employees and this plan would give small business owners an affordable way to compete with large employers. Not only is it relatively inexpensive at .7% of wages, there is a grant available for businesses with under 50 employees to help with the cost of temporary employees, in addition to the partial wage replacement available to employees. Employers who are already providing a benefit that is the same as or better than the one being proposed could opt out.
There are some who say this is too expensive, but the cost of taking time off without pay is already being borne by employees who do not have access to paid family and medical leave. Some say that employees will take advantage and will take more time off than necessary, but employees will never receive their full wage so it will always be to their advantage to be working, rather than not. Some say that small employers should be exempted, but small employers and their employees are exactly the group of people that will benefit most from this legislation.
"
You can help by letting your representative and senator know that this is an important piece of legislation that needs to be passed this session. All working Minnesotans deserve to be able to care for themselves and their families.