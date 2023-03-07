...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will steadily accumulate, and snowfall
rates in excess of 1 inch/hr are currently not expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
I commend the City Council and City staff for recent work to analyze and implement improved pedestrian and bicycling facilities in City projects. I know the City has gotten a lot of negative feedback on proposed protected and off-road two-way bikeways for the 2023 construction season. I would like instead to offer strong support for such projects.
For the health of the biosphere, humanity and our community, it’s imperative that we redesign communities to make it as easy and safe as possible for people of all ages and abilities to walk and bike anywhere they want to, year around.
"
The climate emergency cannot possibly be solved unless we move away from our love affair with automobiles. Electric vehicles will have a place in a more sustainable future, but EVs alone are an insufficient transportation response to climate disruption. We have a moral obligation to make it as easy as possible for walking and biking to be the default urban transportation options, followed by transit and finally personal EVs.
Making it easier and safer to walk and bike has public health benefits as well. Facilitating walking and biking is among the best strategies for addressing childhood and adult obesity and other physical and emotional health maladies. A more physically active community is a healthier community.
Finally, making it easier and safer to walk and bike is an equity issue. Many Northfield families have no car, or a single car for use by multiple adult family members, and walking or biking is a necessary transportation option that needs to be as safe and convenient as possible.
No design of pedestrian or bike facilities will be perfect or make everyone happy. However, the October 2022 City of Northfield Pedestrian and Bikeway Analyzation report by Alta Planning and Design does an excellent job of serving its purpose of “identify(ing) how projects … in the 2022–2026 … (CIP) can be organized to provide the most benefit to people walking and bicycling in Northfield.” City staff and the Council are to be commended for beginning to implement these recommendations. I urge the Council to continue to implement these badly-needed improvements as expeditiously as possible.