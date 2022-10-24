Our names are Charlotte Flory, Grace Ryden, and Connor Percy. We are members of the Northfield District Youth Council and Northfield Youth in Government delegation.
As active members of the Northfield community, we reach out to you for your support of our school district. As many of you may know, there is a current proposal to renew and increase the Capital Projects Levy. This levy allows the district to keep instructional materials up-to-date and fund the regular maintenance of our buildings and grounds. It also relieves pressure on the general fund, leaving room for other improvements and preventing future budget cuts.
In light of the recent pandemic, levies such as this are more important than ever. Following these challenging years for education, students and teachers alike are in need of resources for the improvement of our academics. As demonstrated by the cuts to the Spanish and EL departments last year, our general fund cannot continue to take the weight of this much financial pressure. As such, we implore you to think of the students who suffered most during the last two years as you make your decision on the levy. If you wish to continue to see programs that uplift and support the students and teachers that need it most, we ask you to Vote YES for the Capital Projects Levy.
